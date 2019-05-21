Should the City of DuBois and surrounding Sandy Township go together to build and occupy a joint city/township hall or building?
Well, yes.
Of course, such a building should be constructed right along the line dividing the two governments. One might think that the area near the Oklahoma-Salem road on the southeast side of DuBois would be best. However, with tongue firmly in cheek, it could be more practical to build such a structure near Larkeytown on DuBois’ west/northwest side, near Sandy Township’s Adrian area. That is much less populated, so when the inevitable “It’s YOUR fault!” vs. “No, it’s YOUR fault!” brickbats, verbal or clay-based, begin to fly, there should be fewer bystanders caught in the line of fire.
And speaking of fire, one could argue that the joint city/township building should be a pentagon. One side for the City of DuBois’ offices, etc.; another side for Sandy Township’s offices, etc; a third side for the proud, superbly competent DuBois Volunteer Fire Department; a fourth side for the proud, competent Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department; and, of course, a fifth side for the joint police agency serving both municipalities, which is bound to get caught in the middle of those brickbats anyway.
Well, that was amusing.
Now let’s take a more serious look at the May 9 proposal by effervescent and eternally optimistic John “Herm” Suplizio, the city manager of DuBois, as well as its former mayor, and the executive director of the United Way agency that serves both communities as well as other nearby areas.
Herm does not mean to “stir the pot.” Really, he does not. Rather, he would love to see one big happy community in and around DuBois, and he has offered suggestions toward that goal for more than three decades now.
Suplizio said he hears that Sandy Township might replace its aging building. DuBois’ city hall is more than 30 years old.
Hmm.
While the graves of deceased mayors, supervisors, council members and managers who served when the two governments were at swords’ points (anywhere from 100 years ago to, well, two years ago) rumble with rollings-over (rolling-overs?), this just might work.
Or, heck, the two governments could just ... wait for it ... drum roll ... consolidate?
Naah.
Not yet. Not while water/sewer systems spawn perennial bouts of angst.
But though consolidation of governments might wait, what about a joint building to serve the elected and appointed leaders of both communities?
They could all be pals together, right?
— Denny Bonavita