Mother Nature has wreaked havoc on the final week of the high school basketball season. Due to heavy snow out east, some semifinal games have been pushed back all the way to Saturday, forcing the PIAA to make the rare decision of rescheduling the state championship games.
Instead of those title games being played today through Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey, they will now be played this coming Monday through Wednesday in Hershey.
The decision of changing/not changing those games created quite the buzz on social media this week amongst some of my peers in the business, along with the long-standing debate of private schools vs. public schools this time of year.
I have generally stayed out of that debate during my 16 years in the sports journalism field, largely because as long as the PIAA allows the two to play side-by-side there isn’t much anyone can do to change it.
Obviously private schools — whether it be Catholic high schools or charter schools — have a decided advantage on how they can recruit/pull in players unlike a regular high school. But, the bottom line is if you have play them, then you have to find a way to beat them.
Historically, that doesn’t happen all that often, but it does happen — which should be the motivation for all public schools to believe they can do it too.
I saw one of those wins first-hand back in 2013 when Johnsonburg, powered by the duo of Cole Peterson and Cameron Grumley, knocked off Lincoln Park, 59-53, in the Class A state semifinals at Clarion University.
It’s a game I’ve discussed in the past as being one of the two-best high school sporting events I’ve covered in person and felt relevant on this “Throwback Thursday” given all the debate on social media by different media types.
It was the proverbial David vs. Goliath. Johnsonburg played the part of David, a home-grown team that featured friends who had playing together for most of their lives. And, the Rams routinely played just six players that season — with any of them capable of having a big night.
Lincoln Park on the the other hand was mini all-star team filled with potential D-1 recruits who had left several different Pittsburgh-area schools for various reasons to join forces at the charter school.
On paper, the Rams didn’t look to have a chance. But, that’s why games aren’t played on paper.
Peterson and Grumley each scored 22 points in the “win for the ages” that put the Rams in the state finals. Johnsonburg showed that night the team concept can win over quality individuals if the heart and desire is there.
And, the Rams showed plenty of that, turning a 23-16 deficit early in the second quarter into a five-point lead (37-32) with 3:42 left in the third. The Leopards got within a point (39-38) late in the third, but that’s as close as they got. Johnsonburg never relinquished the lead over the final 12 minutes of the contest.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
