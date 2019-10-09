ANNVILLE — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is asking all Pennsylvanians to search yearbooks, old newspaper clippings or personal albums to find a photo of Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew N. Harris, Jr.
Harris’ is the final photo needed to complete the online tribute to all 3,150 Pennsylvania veterans killed in the Vietnam War. Harris, from Philadelphia County, was born April 1, 1931, and died May 28, 1965, in Gia Dinh, Vietnam.
For the past four years the DMVA has partnered with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) in Washington, D.C., to find a photo of every Pennsylvanian whose name appears on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall — commonly referred to as The Wall. The VVMF is posting the photos on a virtual Wall of Faces in order to put a face and a story to every name, allowing Vietnam veterans to be honored by family, friends and others from around the world.
Significant progress has been made to date finding 3,149 photos of Pennsylvania’s fallen, but the single remaining photo of Harris has been elusive.
“We have been working with communities, schools, veterans groups, and other organizations to complete this tribute for our fallen from the Vietnam War,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We need Pennsylvania’s help to find Master Sergeant Matthew N. Harris, Jr.’s picture. Our Vietnam veterans make up the largest segment of Pennsylvania’s veteran population with over a third who served in that era. This great endeavor is 99.9 percent complete, but our quest will continue until we have them all.”
Additional details about Harris and instructions on how to submit his photo can be found at https://www.dmva.pa.gov/veteransaffairs/Pages/Outreach-and-Reintegration/Wall-of-Faces.aspx. To view the virtual Wall of Faces, go to www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.