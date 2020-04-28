The staff at the Redbank Valley Public Library and I hope that everyone is staying healthy and safe.
Keep reading our article every other week for updates on when we will re-open and how we will proceed with services. We look forward to seeing everyone and providing for the community once again.
If you have any questions, the calls are currently being forwarded to my cell phone from the library; just dial the library’s number as usual. If you have materials out, please feel free to hold on to them until we re-open; there will not be any fees accumulated at this time.
If you were signed up to go with us on the bus trip and paid a portion or all of your deposit, we have begun issuing refunds. If I have not contacted you, please try to get in touch with me via phone call at (814) 275-2870 or Facebook messenger. I have tried to reach out to everyone on the list already, but have not been able to get ahold of everyone. Thank you for your patience and understanding in regards to addressing this.
We hope to host a virtual Summer Quest starting in June. Stay tuned for how this will be accomplished.
Also, we are holding virtual book club meetings. The book for May is “Under the Banner of Heaven” by Jon Krakauer and we will meet on May 14 at 6 p.m. Even if you haven’t read the book, feel free to socialize with us. Look for the link posted on the library’s Facebook page to join us.