CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) northcentral region invites the public to vote on eight plows decorated by high school students as part of the “Paint the Plow” program.
“Paint the Plow” is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.
Earlier this year, PennDOT invited high school students across the nine counties of District 2 to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.” The theme was chosen to highlight the importance of taking precautions before traveling in wintry weather. Allowing for extra travel time helps drivers arrive to their destinations safely.
Students from Bellefonte High School in Centre County, Cameron County High School, Central Mountain High School and Sugar Valley Rural Charter School in Clinton County, Coudersport High School in Potter County, and Clearfield Alliance Christian School, DuBois Central Catholic High School, and Harmony High School in Clearfield County all participated this year in District 2’s competition. District 2 serves Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties.
A new voting format has been introduced for the 2019 “Paint the Plow” program. Members of the public can vote for their favorite plow through the PennDOT website at www.penndot.gov/District2 by clicking on the “Paint the Plow” icon. Voters will be taken to a survey site where they can pick their favorite plow. The plow photo that receives the most votes between Oct. 21 and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 27 will be deemed the “Fan Favorite.”
Schools and participants are encouraged to share the link to the contest to promote voting. PennDOT will also post the pictures on Facebook in the album labeled 2019 Paint the Plow – District 2, however responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals this year.
The plows have been on display in their home counties—most at PennDOT’s County Maintenance offices. During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways. Along with the “Fan Favorite” award, the blades are also eligible for the “Judges’ Pick” honor that will be determined by a panel of judges.