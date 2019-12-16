Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AN INCH OR LESS, ALONG WITH A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...UNTREATED ROADS COULD BE SLIPPERY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. CALL 5 1 1 OR VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. TO REPORT SNOW OR ICE, POST TO THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE, USE TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR VISIT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&