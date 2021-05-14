NEW BETHLEHEM — Thirty minutes into the 2021 season for New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Market, and vendors were already pleased.
The sun was shining, the temperature had warmed up, people were flocking to the farm market and, at least a half-hour into opening day, no one had asked if the sweet corn was ready to sell.
“It’s usually the first person (here) who asks,” joked Judy Hetrick, who has managed the weekly market for years in Gumtown Park, between Water Street and Red Bank Creek.
Friday was the first day for this year’s market, which will be open 12:30 to 5 p.m. every Friday through the end of October.
Hetrick said that while crowds have been large for many years, the pandemic brought out even more people last year.
“There definitely was an increase,” Hetrick said. “They prefer the local crops and foods.”
The market has seven regular vendors, with a wide array of items. In addition to several vendors with fresh fruits and vegetables, others offer homemade baked goods, canned goods, plants and flowers, and handmade items such as aprons, cloth bags and more.
Continuing from last year, the market also offers the application forms for Pennsylvania’s Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program vouchers for residents in Clarion, Armstrong and Jefferson counties.
Hetrick said interest in the voucher program increased last year with the forms available at the market, and she expects it to carryover into this year as well.
Although the farm market has attracted a growing number of regular patrons from the area since it originated in the mid-2000s, it also brings in folks from out of the area, especially those traveling along busy nearby Route 28/66.
And while sweet corn is among the most popular items at the market — when it is in season — Hetrick said that it’s in a close three-way-tie with tomatoes and pickles.
“Then in the fall, they shift into their winter mode with the apples and potatoes and things they can keep,” she said.