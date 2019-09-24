CLARION –The Clarion County Arts Council will hold the opening reception for the annual Autumn Leaf Art show from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Main Street Center at 516 Main Street in Clarion.
Kyle Yates, this year’s judge, will present awards and give a brief discussion as to why each piece was chosen.
Light refreshments will be provided.
The Clarion County Arts Council will also host the Clarion High School Alumni Art Show from Monday, Sept. 30 to the end of October during regular business hours at Michelle’s Café in Clarion.
The show will feature art from Clarion High School’s Art Program spanning more than 20 years.
Everyone is invited to attend.