My reading is getting in the way of my writing.
That is happening because I am working occasional hours in the Watershed Bookstore on East Main Street in Brookville, a used book store and gathering space for people who are interested in reading and writing.
I was volunteered to work there. It was a two-step process.
“Denny would LOVE to work there two hours a day!” my wife told Jess Weible and Sarah Rossey, the founders of the Watershed Journal literary magazine and its spinoffs, including the bookstore. “He needs to get out of the house,” she said.
Here is the second step.
“You are working at the bookstore in Brookville for two hours a day,” my wife told me. “I need you to get out of the house; you are driving me crazy!” she said.
The bookstore is stocked with books by local authors offered for resale. Those local-author books are sold at full retail, to help support the writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, etc.
But the bookstore has hundreds of other books that are ... Amazing! Interesting! Inviting! Attractive! And the prices ... $2, $5, $10, as a rule.
I am supposed to put price tags on the books, store them on shelves, sort newly arrived books, greet visitors, that sort of thing.
The problem is that these books have come from people who are “literati.” They buy interesting books. Then they donate the books to Watershed Bookstore.
I pick up a book to give it a price tag. I look at the jacket, read the summations, check previous pricing.
That is all that I am supposed to do.
Hah.
I open the book. I glance at the Table of Contents. I flip through a page or two, just to peek, or so I claim. Time seems to stand still. Without willing it, I am reading the book.
Ten minutes later, I am jerked back to reality by Jess’s question, “How are you coming there, Denny?”
Sheesh. If I keep doing this, she will dock my pay. Half of zero is still zero.
So I set that book beside me. I buy it at the end of my shift.
Problem is, I set another book aside, and another, and another.
If I put all the books I have brought home during the month I have been working there into one beside-the-bed stack, it would endanger my well being by its tippiness.
So I cache the books here, there and everywhere: on a table beside a downstairs rocker; in my clothes closet; inside a tool cabinet in the garage; in the hatchback portion of my “beater” Subaru.
I have on occasion criticized my wife for “filling up the corners” of all the rooms in our house.
I am even guiltier than she is.
I am doing worse than filling corners. I am filling entire chunks of rooms with books I must read or re-read. I have been reading books for almost 70 years now. I just recently re-read “Tarzan of the Apes” to rediscover what it was about Edgar Rice Burroughs’ “ape-man” that so fascinated me as I lay abed for three months during a childhood illness. I rediscovered the childhood joy of setting reality aside in favor of really fun stories.
I have re-read Emily Dickinson and America’s greatest writer, Mark Twain. I am reading books for wee little children, books for history buffs, books about wars and romances, astrophysics and Zen. If my beard looks a tad askew, that is because I even tried to read while trimming it.
All that reading leaves me little time to mull over the topics for these columns and for the other freelance articles that I write to earn the money that I spend on “want-it” things, including those books at the bookstore.
Sometimes, that is not a problem. I have written columns for 58 years now. Once I get my thoughts in order, the actual writing can be done in 15-20 minutes.
But when my thoughts simply will not fall into place, when I rediscover the reality that writing regularly is work, hard and strenuous work ... and those books are beckoning ... and I want to read ... but I need to write ... and I am bifurcated!
There is a silver lining to all this book handling and reading and re-reading.
I had a Christmas gift epiphany. Books make excellent Christmas gifts. I have about 40 people on my Christmas buy-for-them list: my children, their spouses, my grandchildren, their spouses, my great-grandchildren. So I am matching book titles to the people! They all will be pleased and flattered because my judgment is spot on ... right? Hey, it suits my budget.
Giving used books might strike some people as, well, stingy. But why? The words are the same whether the book has been previously read or not.
And since I lose so much time reading, why not choose that topic for this week’s column? Who knows: Perhaps other pressed for time gift-givers will join me in resurrecting the words they found to be delightful when they first read those books.
Merry Christmas!
q q q
