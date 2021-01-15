I was resisting writing a column about the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington DC where a group of lie-believing fools and democracy-hating traitors did what the Confederate Traitors and Al-Qaeda couldn’t do: desecrated the Capitol Building.
Why? Well, I get angry when I think about it. My dad warned me a couple of columns ago that losing my temper in the middle of a paragraph helps no one. So, I went into the paragraph angry, and that didn’t work either. I then decided that I would ignore the event, write about something else, but I couldn’t.
And then I had an epiphany while watching an American flag fly outside my school. You see, what inspired me to write this column is more about what happened on Jan. 7 than on Jan. 6.
We’re still here.
Think about this: in “banana republics” and “third-world countries,” when a populist mob of traitors and seditionists takes to the symbol of the government and flies the flag of another person or nation – that country grinds to a halt. That didn’t happen. On Jan. 7, we all went back to work. Our mail continued to run. Our jobs continued to exist. School buses ran on the roads, picking up students instead of hitting IEDs. Airplanes didn’t fall out of the sky. Television still broadcast news and entertainment. Water continued to flow in our pipes. Electricity continued to bring our homes to life. They may have intended to bring about “The Storm,” or end the world in a way that brings death and destruction on people they don’t like, but the seditionists only managed to increase their own body count and prove that America is stronger than the foolish and stupid among us.
Look, some may play the “What about…?” game as if they’re the same thing, but the goal was to attack – possibly injure – democratically-elected lawmakers doing their Constitutional duty and certifying the democratically-elected next president of the United States. If that had happened in many other countries, Joe Biden would be in hiding or in the air on the way to another country to seek asylum. The military would have switched sides and thrown their considerable power behind a different leader. But Joe Biden is still planning on his democratically-mandated inauguration.
The military leadership has already said they’re not supporting a coup. And lest we forget, that military takes an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic. And the people taking to the Capitol Building made the flags they carried symbols of domestic enemies, especially as they tried to hoist those flags over the Capitol. And unlike many lawmakers who tried to delay the certification, the generals have not forgotten their oath, they have not betrayed their country, and they will not allow it to fall for the worship of one man.
Beyond that. Beyond the truly amazing people on Capitol Hill who swept up the glass and cleaned up the mess the seditionists made. Beyond those who tirelessly fight a pandemic that is fueled both by a virus and misinformation. Beyond those who strive for our safety here and abroad. Beyond that were people who went to work Thursday morning. People who made breakfast for their kids and put them on a bus. People turned a “Yes, we’re open” sign. Our currency didn’t lose value. Our snowplows didn’t sit abandoned. Our hospitals didn’t board up their doors. This was possible because our government, as fractured and frustrating as it is, continued to govern. Democracy flew its middle finger in the face of totalitarianism.
And that is why America is great and didn’t need a hat to make it so.
My flag is flying outside my house as I write this because America endures.
p p p
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.