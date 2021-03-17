I got my second Moderna shot Friday after school.
I went into the whole thing with a little bit of nervousness. My friends who had COVID-19 and got their first shot said they had a rough time 24 hours later. People had warned me that if I didn’t have COVID, I would feel like I had been hit by the Hulk 24 hours after the second shot. I had a plan, just in case I didn’t feel well, and I went in for the shot.
The way they run these clinics is amazing. Penn Highlands Healthcare has everything running like an assembly line. I went in, handed in my paperwork, walked over to the chair, picked an arm, and BOOM! Shot done. After my 15-minute wait, I went home and watched some ’90s Star Trek with my family (we’re now in the seventh season of Voyager). Saturday morning, just in case, I took Tim to the park early. It was a little chilly, but the sun was bright, and we missed the warmest day of the week because he got the tiniest bit of a cold and needed a couple of days to recuperate. I felt as fit as a fiddle, and we spent a couple hours there. He never stopped moving. It was great.
A friend texted to see how I was doing, and I said I was doing great. I should know better.
At almost exactly 24 hours, I turned to Joy and asked, “Did it suddenly get cold in here?”
It hadn’t. A headache followed the chills, body aches followed the headache, and I found myself buried under blankets unable to stay awake no matter how I tried.
I’m so glad that I took Tim to the park when I did. I was useless the rest of the day. The chills lasted a while, and when they went away, I couldn’t get cool enough or stop sweating. I had moments where I was able to hang out with the family a little bit, and then I wasn’t. I slept away much of Saturday.
I know that the reaction to the shot is something that many of us have. It’s a good sign. As my body builds up immunity, I can go back to my normal life without fear. I want nothing more than to hang out with friends again, see Marvel movies in the theater, and go to comic-cons. I can’t wait to stand in line for hours to talk to a comic creator for five minutes and have them deface my property (which is, technically, what I’m doing when I have them sign a book).
The road to that is chills, fatigue, headache and body aches.
So for one day, I felt like Loki did at the end of the first Avengers movie. (If you haven’t seen that and want to know what I’m talking about, go to YouTube and search “Hulk vs. Loki”). Yet I didn’t have COVID for weeks. I didn’t need to be hospitalized.
I wish there were an easier way. For some of us, getting COVID is a minor inconvenience. For 535,000 of us (at the time of this writing), it is fatal. Since I don’t know which one it would be for me, and you don’t know which one it would be for you, I hope we will all get vaccinated as soon as we can. Even if we get mild symptoms, we won’t need to be hospitalized, and the emergency rooms can go back to treating the normal problems we face in life.
Yes, it was unpleasant for a day. But I felt like a new man Sunday morning.
And then I got Tim’s cold. You can’t win them all.
q q q