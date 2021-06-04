Monday, I got the privilege of watching my seventh graduation at my current teaching job. I went to six graduations at my previous job, so this year continues a trend that I’m very excited about.
Before getting this job, the stint at that old charter school was the longest I have been in one place. And that was a miserable six years! Not because of the kids, but the administration there.
I teach 10th grade at this current job, and when I met these kids three years ago, it was the first year that I didn’t feel like the rug would get pulled out from under me at any time. I let myself finally live in the moment. This was my school, and I’m staying here.
(It helped that Tim started kindergarten about the same time, of course.)
Watching those kids walk down the football field toward the school board president and the extended diploma was a significant moment for me. While I love all the kids I teach, that 10th grade year was especially vivid, and I saw their goofy sophomore selves walking toward the end of their high school road. In my head, I saw the Tic Tok dances they did randomly that year. I heard the funny way we said “presentate” in class (someone mixed up “present” when talking about speeches and “presentate” became our classroom word). I remembered the Journalism class and our list of news-based irrational fears or headline-based band names. I remembered heading to National History Day and having a blast at an old bookstore in Carlisle. I remembered Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy giving one of those kids a full existential crisis. Memory after memory walked down the field with them. And at this school, this is the first time that I’ve been so transported back to the first time I met these kids. I’m proud of all the graduates from every year past (and to come), but these ones were the ones with me when I finally decided to live here.
Man, am I going to miss them.
But because of them, I learned how to ground myself in the moment. I learned how to find something – anything – unique about a kid so they don’t become just another face in the classroom. I learned to be “Mr. Bundy” and not the “Mister” who came from that charter school.
While I don’t believe that I learn more from my students than they do from me (why would I admit that anyway? I like my job, and I don’t want my school to think I’m not necessary!), I do learn a lot from my students. This class was the first one in this current job that I allowed to teach me. That’s not to say I didn’t invest in the past classes, but when you come out of a work environment like I did, you tend to have your shields up all the time.
Since I know most of them don’t read my column (print newspapers are these odd artifacts of the past to them), I don’t expect that they’ll read this message. But if they do, I have one last thing I want to say to the Class of 2021. It’s not my usual joke advice – like, “Before you’re 20, don’t date anyone more than six months at a time and dump them before major holidays.” No, my message is two words and a catch phrase I stole from the movie “Airplane.”
Thank you.
And good luck. We’re all counting on you.
