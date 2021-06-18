Welcome to Pennsylvania, where we’ve become the latest in a long line of states with Republican legislatures to come up with a voter suppression law that they claim will make voting more secure.
The Big Lie continues. The myth that Donald Trump had the election stolen – an election his own people called the most secure in history, that multiple recounts and re-re-recounts have proven to be legitimate, and where if fraud was found, it was found to be in favor of Trump (and equally as inept as Rudy Giuliani’s lawnmowing press conference).
Now PA wants Voter ID.
I know that voters (ironically) will pass it. I mean, thanks to redistricting and such, the local and congressional elections in our state are virtually worthless and the outcome is assured. It’s that way across the country. Since the party that is doing a great job at keeping undesirables out of the polling places is worried about stolen elections, I guess we should listen to them about more voting laws. I mean, a Voter ID isn’t too much to ask, right?
We’re talking about a state that botched Real ID – a law that they knew about during the Bush administration! And when Republican state legislatures roll out new Voter ID laws, they often close ID centers in places with higher minority populations. I’m sure that’s an accident. Just, you know, unintended consequences that either seem to target minority populations with surgical precision (as a judge said in North Carolina recently) or disproportionately impact communities of color (like they admitted in Georgia).
The goal is to battle a demographic shift that might make Republicans less competitive in the future.
This isn’t a new thing. In 2012, House Majority Leader Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) flat-out admitted that Voter ID laws were designed, at least in the state of Pennsylvania (but, admit it, others, too), to disenfranchise voters: “Voter ID, which is gonna allow Governor Romney to win the state of Pennsylvania, done.” He was thwarted by the courts. And recently, when lawyer Michael Calvin, who went to the Supreme Court with Arizona’s new voter suppression laws, was asked why Republicans want less voting, he admitted what we knew all along: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats.”
State after state is trying to retroactively win a past election and make our future election outcomes as certain as Vladimir Putin’s next victory in Russia. And they’re doing it in the name of election security. Yet there is overwhelming evidence (unless you reject observable reality) that there was no significant voter fraud in the last election!
If legislatures are serious about making elections secure, they could look at data-driven policies that actually make voting easier and more secure. I already have to sign my name to the register, and I wrote a whole column about how my 18-year-old self’s stupid signature makes that difficult. But we could automatically register people to vote when they’re 18. Or they could use voting methods that are proven safe and easy to audit – such as mail-in voting or using those scanner voting machines.
Yes, mail-in ballots are safer! You can audit those! And they did, over and over and over and over again. Anything that creates a secure paper trail can be audited to ensure election security. The fancy all-digital voting machines can’t be audited so easily, so those things are actually less secure, and we should get rid of them. Bubble it in, scan it through the machine thingy, and get your sticker. Or bubble it in, mail it in, and they will scan it into the machine thingy for you. No muss, no fuss. If you passed a constitutional amendment that requires that all ballots be processed in these two methods, and that there will automatically be an audit of, say 20% of those ballots to make sure the results are in line with the outcome, you have a better chance of being sure of election security than asking the poor, overworked person at the polling place to check my ID like I’m buying alcohol. You could also declare that PA will not release any unofficial figures, but the ballots will be completely counted and audited first, and THEN we’ll release our results, ensuring that there are no surprises, and no one is pressured for time. That might not increase security, but it would go a long way of increasing a sense of security better than matching my ugly mug to the picture on my ID.
But, curiously, none of the hundreds of voter suppression laws being passed or proposed across the country – here included – have any provisions that are statistically shown to secure voting. Instead, they have oddly-specific rules that tend to target minority communities (such as the laws in Georgia about water and vans used to register or transport voters) or decrease polling places or hours (like in Texas and elsewhere), or target those who don’t drive (like here in PA).
The obvious goal here is to control which eligible and legal citizens vote. And I bet this Voter ID thing will pass.
I’m sure our Founding Fathers would approve.
q q q