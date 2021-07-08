Last month, the supervisors of Sandy Township, which surrounds the City of DuBois, decided that they would halt efforts to consolidate the two governments.
What do I think about that?
I think ... Yee-haw!
I think that I no longer have to think deeply about it.
Out of habit, I will pay attention to local governmental issues. I used to live in Sandy Township. I used to work in DuBois. Naturally enough, I have an interest in what those communities do or don’t do.
But now, I no longer need to write down notes and thoughts about them.
I have just retired as a writer of local editorial opinions, seven years after I retired from a full-time job as editor/publisher. Now, I just write these weekly columns.
“Columns” are essays, the musings or opinions of one person. “Editorials” or “Editorial opinions,” are supposedly more majestic. They started out back in the 1800s as the opinions of the “publisher,” the person(s) who owned the newspapers. By the mid-1900s, editorials evolved into opinions reflecting the views of some of the managers of the newspaper. Actual owners often did not live in the same towns as their newspapers. “Publisher” started out meaning the person or persons who own a newspaper. These days, a “publisher” is the head honcho (Honchess? I’ll take some kidding about that) at a newspaper or group of newspapers. The owners might not be involved in the day-to-day operations of newspapers.
I climbed that journalistic ladder, starting as a sports writer, then a reporter. I was a sports editor, city editor, managing editor.
Then I became the editor, the person who was ultimately responsible for what was printed in our newspapers in DuBois, Brookville and New Bethlehem. Later, I became the publisher, making me responsible for advertising, circulation, printing, the whole operation. But I was an employee publisher, not an owner/publisher.
I retired in 2013, at the same time as the newspaper was acquired by its current owners, Community Media Group.
I continued to write these once-a-week columns and a few editorial commentaries a week.
The columns usually reflect what is going on around me, at our small farm, in our communities or in west-central Pennsylvania. The editorials can reach clear across the planet. I had to keep up with what is happening in Afghanistan that affects local readers (A lot!) and what might be happening in Zanzibar too (Not much, as far as I know).
I am getting older. I have become a geezer. Geezers slow down.
The newspaper’s current publisher, Pat Patterson, its editor, Ben Destefan, and I agreed that I should stop writing editorial opinion pieces on behalf of the newspaper.
BIG sigh of relief.
In this column, I can write, “Donald Trump is a doofus,” or “Joe Biden trips over his own tongue.” Those are my personal views. They could be right. They could be wrong. They could be neither right nor wrong, just observations, as in “The Fourth of July fireworks were beautiful.”
I do not need to research my opinions. I just have to ask myself, “Is Trump a doofus?” or “Is Biden a tongue-flapper?”
I can write an 800-word column in a half-hour. The actual writing of a 400-word editorial might only take 10-15 minutes.
But for editorial opinions, the writing is the easy part. The research takes a lot of time. What IS Donald Trump’s middle name? What IS Joe Biden’s middle name? I think Trump’s middle initial is “J.” I think Biden’s middle initial is “R.” But if I am writing an editorial opinion that pretends to speak on behalf of the entire newspaper, I had better check to learn definitively that Trump’s middle name is “John” and Biden’s middle name is “Robinette.”
Now imagine taking the time to check the vote totals for the three previous times since 1990 that residents of DuBois and Sandy Township voted on whether to consolidate. There, Google is of little help. It could take a trip through the newspaper’s microfilms of back issues, or a search of the newspaper’s internal computerized archives. I don’t have access to either at home, so a trip to DuBois would be in order.
Writing columns usually does not require a lot of research. What is so complicated about our flock of chickens, our summer garden or our winter snowstorms?
Writing editorials, however, was work.
I enjoyed it. Don’t we all like, from time to time, to tell other people how to think about something? Actually, I didn’t try to dictate. I am well aware of how wrong I can be at times. Instead, I tried with editorials to give readers reasoned arguments against which to measure their own opinions, agreeing or disagreeing as they see fit.
Having those sounding boards in local newspapers is, in my view, valuable to readers.
But time marches on. I don’t have to write them any longer.
Again ... Yee-haw!
q q q