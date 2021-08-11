Editor’s note: Major League Baseball presents a baseball game like never before. The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox play in Dyersville, Iowa on Aug. 12. The location is at the site of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” This movie starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan, and Ray Liotta. MLB has built a stadium which can fit 8,000 spectators to watch this game. The game will air live on Fox. Tickets are only available to residents of the state of Iowa.
A random fact for baseball lovers –this stadium is not the smallest baseball stadium in MLB history. In fact, BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is the smallest stadium to have had a MLB game at a maximum capacity of 2,366 spectators.
As a result of this unique MLB game, Luke Daghir has decided to connect this historic moment to faith. The Baseball and Faith column will continue as scheduled on Saturdays until the end of October.
“If you build it, he will come.” Some may be thinking: “Isn’t the quote ‘if you build it, they will come?’” Actually, this is one of the most misquoted lines in movie history. The real quote is “If you build it, he will come.”
The 1989 movie, “Field of Dreams,” includes a remarkable scene that can help us to further understand the spiritual life. But first, let’s look at the story plot and how this movie has re-entered into today’s culture.
“Field of Dreams” is about an Iowa farmer named Ray (Kevin Costner) who hears a voice saying, “If you build it, he will come.” Ray then builds a baseball field on his farm and the ghosts of great players arrive from the surrounding corn field. Only a few people can see the ghost players as a degree of faith is needed.
Major League Baseball (MLB) took to heart “If you build it, he will come.” The MLB built an 8,000-seat ballpark (in the middle of the corn field) right next door to the legendary field found in the movie. Thursday, the New York Yankees will play the Chicago White Sox for one of the most anticipated games in baseball history.
Why does this MLB game even matter? It is the first MLB game in the state of Iowa. The game is a sort of redemption as the movie depicts members of the White Sox, better known as the Black Sox team, who were paid to throw the 1919 World Series (Shoeless Joe Jackson being the most infamous). The 8,000-seat ballpark is designed to respect Chicago’s Comiskey Park where the White Sox played until 1990. Lastly, the classic movie is in a way coming back to life. MLB players are “coming out of the corn fields” to play ball in the middle of “nowhere Iowa” because of a movie that Americans have fallen in love with since 1989. For baseball fans, Thursday’s game is simply incredible.
The remarkable scene that can help us to further understand the spiritual life is known as “Field of Dreams –Playing Catch.” This scene can be found on YouTube. In my opinion, it is the most important six minutes of the movie. Ray (the Iowa farmer who built the field) meets his dad who is a catcher (his dad had died when he was just 17). The two shake hands and Ray doesn’t tell his dad that he is his son at first. Ray is not ready yet as he is still carrying some anger from his teenage years of being pushed too hard by his dad to play baseball. The viewer is left wondering if Ray’s dad already knows that Ray is his son. Ray’s wife and daughter decide to give the two of them time to talk.
Ray and his dad talk about the beauty of Iowa and heaven. Ray is nearly speechless in that he has been given an opportunity to speak with his dad whom he never thought he would ever see again. When the conversation ends, Ray walks away from his dad and then turns around. It is Ray’s heart that turns back to his dad. Ray then asks, “Hey dad, you want to have a catch?” Ray’s dad then says, “I’d like that.” The two play catch together. Then comes the famous final scene which depicts hundreds of cars stretching out across the Iowa horizon.
As Ray and his dad play catch, no words are exchanged. They just smile at each other. In other words, a son and dad are just playing catch –giving and receiving. The healthy relationship with God looks like Ray and his dad playing catch. God delights when one asks Him, “Hey, do you want to have a catch? Do you want to spend time together in prayer –simply enjoying each other’s presence?”
Field of Dreams teaches us an important spiritual lesson: when a son asks his dad to play catch, the father delights in the offer. God delights in us praying to Him in a similar way as a dad delights in a game of catch.
God knows that His children take delight when He asks too. Look for the promptings of God to “play catch with you” in the upcoming week and respond like Ray’s dad did: “I’d like that.” When playing catch the next time, lift your heart and mind up. In other words, turn that backyard into a Field of Dreams.
“If you ask God to play catch, He will come.”
