One of my New Year’s resolutions was to try to let people finish their statements before I put in my two cents.
It’s not just that I interrupt, but that’s part of it. There’s also the muffled conversations with masks, social distance conversations that may have other cross conversations, and my generally distractible nature. This year, I decided that I was going to wait until I was pretty sure someone was done talking before responding.
The fun part about life is finding new ways to make things awkward.
So I was talking to some colleagues the other day about the trials of online teaching. One of them was sharing a story about similar issues, but with masks and such, the way her voice pitched up, I thought that she had more to say. Yet, she stopped talking. She left her statement hanging there, and I waited, my brain doing three things: waiting for the next bit of her sentence, reminding me not to jump in before it’s time, and preparing a comment that was related.
I just sat there, wide-eyed, nodding, while she stared back in silence. Finally, she said, “Why are you staring?”
“Oh!” I said. “I thought there was more to your statement!”
That’s not what I wanted to say. I wanted to say, “Excuse me while I crawl into a hole and try to cease to exist.”
Eye-contact, as you know, if held too long, is awkward, but not within a conversation. When one party thinks the conversation is over while the other is waiting, you have a problem. An embarrassing one for at least one of you.
I wish I could say that my latest flights of awkward are limited to conversations. I stopped by McDonald’s to get Tim a Happy Meal and the kid at the window was more than happy to take my order.
He looked familiar, sure, but with masks, how can you tell? I’ve felt like it’s been harder than ever this year to get names right, and when some kids have basically the same hair color and haircuts, I mix up kids all the time anymore. I feel like if I have a class of kids who generally look alike with masks on, they should all dye their hair a different color to help me out!
So this McDonald’s kid took my payment and said, “Have a nice day, Mr. Bundy.”
I hate that. That’s the moment when you, as a teacher, are supposed to respond with their name. My usual “kiddo” or “dude” just won’t cut it. I admitted, “Sorry, I don’t recognize you with the mask on.”
He told me, and I felt stupid. In my defense, I knew I knew him, but he had gotten glasses and changed his hair since I last saw him. Without a mask, I would have been able to access the name. With the mask, he just became vaguely familiar.
There are so many things that I thought I’d be better at by this age. Communication and human interaction were two things that I assumed I’d have down pat before 40. Even with a college degree in communications, I am prone to being misunderstood or unclear. Sometimes, I have enough experience to fix it once I’m made aware, but other times, I have no idea what to do.
And I have no idea how I manage to look like an idiot so often.
I’m thankful for my colleague for asking why I was just nodding blankly like a TV reporter on a time delay. In the communication game, we need to be able to communicate back to people, fix up misunderstandings. Letting a potential misunderstanding stew or not engaging in a conversation can have huge negative consequences. We’re all responsible for the way we communicate and interact with each other, but we can’t fix our mistakes if people don’t call us out or check their own understanding. But that’s not easy to do.
A little while ago, I allowed the stress of COVID and work and life get me down, and I was walking around in kind of a dark cloud.
OK, it was a REALLY dark cloud.
A good friend finally asked me what was going on and told me I had become a little difficult to be around. He snapped me out of it. (It’s one of the reasons I’m trying to interrupt less, actually, which lead to the awkwardness I mentioned earlier.) Sometimes, we need people to help us see how others perceive us.
I’m trying to be more understanding with others. I’m trying to catch myself being upset or offended, and then double-checking if offense was meant, especially if I know the person and what I heard seems a little out of character. Perhaps I wasn’t really listening. Maybe I was thinking about what I would say next and about to interrupt, increasing their pressure to speak.
Obviously, I have a lot of work to do. But this year, I’m going to try to do better. And I’m going to try to be less awkward while doing it.