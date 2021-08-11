Being an adult is far more complex than I expected.
There are so many things that you’re supposed to know by now. Being an adult for nigh on 20 years, I am constantly finding new things that I don’t know.
Joy and I have been gardening since we moved to the area. It’s not something we could do at our old house because we had this really petty homeowners’ association that banned gnomes in your yard and only allowed 2.5 pets per home.
(Fish count as half a pet, in case you’re wondering.)
When we moved here, we deliberately looked for a place without a homeowners’ association or community organization or any of the million names dictatorial HOAs go by. My dad bought us a little gnome for our yard. He watches over our gardens now.
So we took up gardening. First, we did fenced-in gardens in the yard. That interrupted Tim’s play, but I was also really good at getting my clothes stuck on the fence. I went through a couple great nerdy T-shirts that way. We then built raised beds, which allowed us to avoid some of the fencing, but they still created in-yard obstacles. Then, Joy suggested we clear out the high grasses around the yard, what I call “the verge” like I’m a 19th Century English poet, and put raised beds in there.
It worked. Our yard is where Tim and Ruby run, and the gardening is off to the side. The raised beds are on legs, so I don’t have to bend over as much and hurt my back because, as I said, I’ve been an adult for nearly 20 years and I’m slightly (read: very) overweight.
I put down that black tarp-like stuff that keeps weeds away. It looks incomplete, of course. The black stuff under our organized beds is begging to be covered over. I usually don’t work with mulch. My house is surrounded by stones, which I find more aesthetically pleasing than mulch. It appeals to something primitive and celtic inside me, like the stones are pieces of Stonehenge.
But there, under the gardens, it’s not stone territory. With the pretty trees and flowers around the gardens, I don’t want stone. I want something nature-like.
But not too nature-like. I mean, I don’t want the weeds to come back.
I did what Adult Me knows to do. I measured the space I needed to cover, estimated an inch covering of the surface, and went to the store to buy the appropriate amount of mulch.
Not red mulch. I mean, I know it’s all the rage now, but I don’t want my mulch to be the color of clown shoes. I’m going for a natural-looking brown to compliment the nature scene around it.
I load up with bags of mulch, drive home, and start to spread it out.
I had underestimated by a lot! I think I covered only a third of the space that I needed. I’m spreading it out to decrease the thickness, but it isn’t working.
This is one of those adult things that I didn’t know. There’s apparently a formula for buying bags of mulch. I finally figured it out:
Step 1: Measure the space you need.
Step 2: Estimate the thickness you want.
Step 3: Calculate the square footage.
Step 4: MULTIPLY THAT NUMBER BY INFINITY!
How is it possible that the bags of mulch, which proudly proclaim the amount of space they cover, never cover what you think they’re going to cover? No matter what, I always need at least one more bag. Even if I go buy two more bags!
After I make a few trips back to the store, I think I’m done with this adult thing.
q q q