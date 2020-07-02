Living where I do, it’s easy to get caught up in the Fourth of July pageantry.
I live in a town that is famous for it, after all. However, COVID-19 has put the stop to that celebration as it has done many others. For some, there’s a real sense of sadness and loss. For others, there’s an irrational sense of a loss of freedom, as if they’re a special snowflake lost in a storm. It is to the former that I’m addressing this column.
Part of being human is making sense of the world. Our brains are pattern-recognition machines, which is great until it’s not. We see patterns in everything, even (and most-often) when they aren’t present. So we look at days and dates, which are all pretty much the same, and we add patterns – the year begins on this day and ends on this day, this day means this and that one means that – and spaced out are special days that we call holidays. These days are a way to celebrate events that happened in the past and give some meaning and order to our present.
And we’ve lost a bunch of those days right now. As Americans, the Fourth of July is our extra-special special day. It’s more than cookouts and parades and fireworks, it’s a way of reminding ourselves of who we are. For some, it’s the only time they see people from their past, meeting up in a town here or there to catch up and enjoy some good, old-fashioned America-ness. Without this pattern, we can find ourselves in a very dark place, adrift without a familiar constellation to guide us.
The ups and downs of my town’s 2020 celebration played out in the pages of this paper. And while it was clear to some people that the event needed to be canceled, others clung to the very-real need to have something familiar, choosing to wait until the absolute last moment to make a pre-ordained decision. And that’s okay, and the right decision was made. As delayed as some decisions were, and as obvious as the outcomes should have been, no one should fault another person for a delay as long as that delay was genuinely based on hope and tradition. Because hope and tradition are what get us through tough times.
One hundred and twenty-eight thousand and climbing is a number that is enough to scare anyone. Maybe we find solace in imagining all kinds of conspiracy theories and criticizing experts and doubting the credentials of anyone other than a Facebook poster. Maybe we suffer from caution fatigue, getting tired of trying to stay safe when it doesn’t feel like anything will keep us safe. Maybe we want to throw caution to the wind entirely and just go back to normal, so we say, “Let’s just have a holiday!”
The thing I have learned about holidays is that they can still be special even if some of the traditions are lost. Take Christmas, for example. Christmas is no less magical and fun to me after I learned the truth about Santa. Some traditions changed, sure. Others were shelved until I could bring them back with my son. Yet, it’s still Christmas.
When the fireworks burst over your town, I hope you can step outside and look up, remembering that despite everything going on, this great experiment we call America – imperfect though it may be – will go on long after COVID-19 is treated or has burned itself out. And we will, one day, come together again as a people and see our parades and events in the park or town square, and put aside our politics for one day of Red, White and Blue.
But if this Fourth hits you a little harder, wraps you in uncertainty, curls you up in fear, or shrouds you in darkness, please find someone to help you. I have learned a lot recently about unintended consequences of disaster reactions and how we always seem to miss the mental health cost, and I don’t want you to be an uncounted COVID loss. You matter, and we will all be better when this is over.
It may not feel like it, but it’s still Independence Day. The patterns are still there. The world still spins on its axis and travels around the sun. And in 365 days, I want us all to be here to say that it feels good to have “normal” back.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.