This has been a summer to remember so far. Or has it been a summer in a year it would be better to forget? We started right after New Year’s Day with a lot of plans for the year of 2020 and worked to create a variety of plans to make this the best year ever. Around the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, we kicked off the year with a benefit soup supper for a set of accident victims; the annual military-collectibles display with the County Historical Society; and the first fund-raiser “Gun Raffle” for the Brookville High School’s Quarterback Club – all business as usual.
I have been keeping the schedule for fairground activities. It has been a one-person job in order to keep the calendar straight and not get events overlapping without special arrangements for it. Sometimes we can schedule more than one event at a time since we do have more than 50 acres of land down there to spread things out. We had been doing “social-distancing” without even knowing what it was called. Then the rules changed back and forth and new directions kept coming in from Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., and we worked with the government and local organizations to meet the requirements as adjustments were made.
It was pretty easy to revise the calendar by having a line drawn through any item to let people know that it was not going to happen early in 2020, but maybe later in the year or in 2021 instead. The week of July 19 to 25, 2020, had been reserved for our annual “Jefferson County Fair Week.” Yes, this very day was supposed to be the final night of the fair and what a good, hot week it would have been! Due to some contract commitments we had with entertainment for this week, we had been advised it would be best to have nothing happening this week at all. I was there on Wednesday afternoon and our fair president was mowing grass to keep the place looking good!
A few things had taken place earlier in the season. The Trailblazers Horse Club had several private events with low attendance as allowed; then the grounds were rented for the annual “Monsters of Rock Charity Concert” with music on a rented stage set up in the carnival area. Camper spaces were designated in such a way to scatter the crowd for more of that “social distancing” and every one seemed to be pleased and expressed interest in returning again next year whether a virus is around or not.
The 4-H Youth Livestock program has always been an important part of the Jefferson County Fair but this regular feature was taken off our schedule this summer as 4-H was eliminated by the parent organization out of Penn State with the cancellation of statewide programs. The livestock club had been organized last fall and youth members had begun with projects long before we heard anything about the coronavirus threat. The animals and bird projects were ready for judging and sale and it was the right time to bring the program to a close with the regular way to finish and the projects could not wait or they would be too big and aged out.
The fair board’s livestock committee stepped in and actually arranged for the show last week just a few days before the planned fair week and the usual sponsors, plus a number of additional supporters, came aboard for the sale to make a great conclusion to this year’s project season. Livestock chairperson Stefany Alexander reports, “The livestock show and sale were a great success. Our numbers were lower than a normal year but the youth worked very hard and worked together to make this event a success. We had more than 50 buyers come and support our youth on Friday night and we cannot thank them enough.”
On a personal note, my wife and I have narrowed our interests to spending much of our time around home with careful excursions to town for necessities like food and fuel, and working on the computer. For the earlier months, our church was closed down but our pastor had a weekly message online along with many of the other pastors of the area so we spent each Sunday morning with a blend of sermons from Sugar Hill, Beechwoods, Egypt, Smithtown and Brockway – all timely messages from the people we know and love. I was pretty well “churched” by lunch time. At the end of June, I reclaimed my favorite seat at our Brockway Presbyterian with a handful of others and we have continued weekly.
For years, we have volunteered with the ice cream stands for the fair and Brockway’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July but there has been none of that for this year. It would seem that this would have been a more relaxed year but the pressure still hovers over us any way. Last month I commented that we would be able to sit in our own yard and watch Brockway’s annual fireworks display since they were going to set the action from the top of Fremer’s Hill at the west end of town. Over previous months, I would sometimes notice the sounds from Fremer Moulding and would glance in that direction and could actually see the building in the distance.
A few days before the 4th of July, I took a look and could see NOTHING. Millions of leaves had developed on nearby maple trees and blocked the view from anywhere around our house. We really like those trees so we just looked around for another viewing spot – on nearby higher ground – up the road but still on the farm. By 9 p.m. or so on the 4th we were a little surprised to join with several dozen vehicles sitting around on our hilltop ready for a good view of Fremer’s Hill – and we all had the right idea. We were glad to share our piece of earth with friends and neighbors that evening although we hadn’t trimmed the grass by that date. We had to order a new fuel pump for the tractor to make hay by that night while the sun had been shining and we had been delayed!
I have also taken notice that the leaves on our local trees have become more noticeable both in size and color this summer, or have I just been spending more time on the front porch? Years ago I drove over by Interstate 80 in Beechwoods to snap a picture of Bill Smith’s family for the paper on the 4th of July. The youngest son Jack was very little and Bill held him so he was “knee-high” in the corn that day. This year the same little boy would have been totally hidden in the corn, maybe even as a high-school freshman today. I checked the height of Brian Hindman’s field corn beside my yard last night and found it to be 7-feet tall already. Several evening’s ago I watched an adult deer take a mighty leap into the corn field as though it were jumping over a stone wall.
But what about the future? Of course, we don’t know anything for sure but life must go on and we will be optimistically planning for it. We now have added a number of events to our marque along Route 28 and more details can be found on the Internet. First is a Mid-Summer Heat Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday, August 1st through “Full Pull Productions” much like the ones normally held in the past during Fair Week. Tickets will be available at the gate. Several gun raffles are being planned over the month of September.
The annual Senior Citizens’ Picnic by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging on September 17th has just been canceled by its board of directors due to the restrictions placed on attendance but they promise to be back next year but they do seem to favor a 2021 date that will not be part of that year’s fair. But we have had a Demolition Derby called the 2020 Keystone Nationals set since the first of the year for September 19th with this event starting at 6 p.m. to be arranged by “Iron City Promotions” with tickets also available at the gate.
What will develop between now and the end of the year. Evelyn and I are planning to be around and find out. How about you?