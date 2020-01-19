Through all the years that I spent in the high school math classroom, I often taught awareness in all the ways that conniving people would try to separate honest people from their carefully-saved money. There was a time that I had a series of mini-courses where I conducted classes in use of money and budgeting. In today’s world, there are many now, far more dangerous ways being developed with communications from around the world.
Several weeks ago, I personally got pulled into a financial scam without ever noticing what was going on. I was careless because I was deeply involved with a variety of organizations that have involved me in their business dealings, and I had a lot of computer work waiting for the touch of my hand on the keyboard. It was a Monday afternoon about 2 p.m. when I turned on my laptop computer. Instantly a siren-type alarm came out of the speaker and a warning notice appeared on the monitor’s screen that was attributed to Microsoft. It said, “You have been attacked by a dangerous virus and you must not use this computer without cleaning out the hard drive.”
I clicked all the keys that might solve the problem but nothing helped and the alarm sounded again and again with each key-click. I turned the whole works off and on repeatedly but nothing helped. There was a “Microsoft Number” on my screen, and I was advised to call it. A person can do dumb things when nothing else works. So, I made the call and a friendly-sounding technician named Eric answered in an Eastern dialect, or so I thought. When I asked, he said he was from Thailand. That has been pretty common in our computer world so I wasn’t alarmed and I expected reliable advice. My wife, who was sitting nearby on the couch listening to my speaker-phone, advised strongly, “DON’T TALK TO THAT GUY!” But I knew I needed help, and I continued.
He proceeded to pump vital information out of me – and I reluctantly provided it because I had the need to get the thing back in working order and, after all “he was from Microsoft” and I had work waiting. He determined that my “firewall” had expired and needed to be replaced. I had suspected that the firewall really had run out several months earlier and I had neglected to renew it. So, I agreed for him to make the necessary arrangements so he actually had me write a check to him and then scan it with the printer that was connected to my computer as the “plot got thicker.” Now he had information about my checking account. At this point, Eric said his work was complete and the computer should be back in working order by the next morning ... but he would give me another call in the morning to check. We said “goodbye” and he wished me well.
Surely enough as promised, he called back about 10:30 the next morning with good news. I really did have some credit left on my firewall and he had overcharged me. He wanted to return a part of the value from my check and he did just that. I checked by account with my bank and it showed that he really did return a few dollars – but what else did he do? My account showed an extra deposit of about $50,000 which I thought was very generous of him. But he didn’t seem to feel that way. He shouted over our internet connection, “WHAT DID YOU DO TO GET MY MONEY INTO YOUR ACCOUNT? YOU CAN’T KEEP IT! YOU HAVE TO SEND IT BACK!”
I hadn’t done anything and certainly had no desire to keep anything that didn’t belong to me. I didn’t have to ask what was needed because he already had the answers and he was then on both my house and cell phone lines at the same time. It was like the old Monopoly rule to go directly to “The Bank” this time – and park in the bank’s parking lot with the cell phone turned on and ask for the next instruction on how to wire his $50,000 back to him. BUT DO NOT DISCUSS THE SITUATION WITH ANY BANK EMPLOYEE.
I turned down the sound on my speaker phone and went in the front door of my bank and said loudly, “I need to talk with the smartest banker here immediately.” Tellers popped out from their desks to cast lots for claiming the honor. Many of the tellers were actually former students of mine from high school, and Audrey won the prize and reached for my phone. She said, “Who is on this phone?’ and Eric replied, “Who is this?” My favorite teller raised her voice and said” “I AM MR. GRANT’S BANK TELLER AND HE DOES NOT WANT TO DO ANY BUSINESS WITH YOU SO END THIS CALL IMMEDIATELY AND NEVER CALL THIS NUMBER AGAIN.” Then they both hung up.
Chuck, the bank’s assistant manager, took over and made arrangements to close all online activity on my accounts. Then several days later, we worked together and created new ID’s and passwords and, as far as we can tell, it’s all over now but we will check the accounts on a regular basis. It was all a lot of trouble and took valuable time. Later my regular computer adviser called attention that I just plain forgot to call him and recommended, “Next time be sure to call someone like me because Microsoft will not offer help online in time of need. I did have him come in the next evening and do a complete clean up job on all my computer equipment.