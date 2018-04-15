“That was really bizarre!” said a friend when I described an experience that occurred with the United States Postal Service about six weeks ago. It followed a time around the end of February when I always mail out vendor contracts to a variety of vendors interested in setting up at the Jefferson County Fair in July. Each letter contained a 4-page contract to be filled out and returned with the vendor’s check to reserve their spot on the fairgrounds.
I had later received a recorded phone message from a lady in Phillipsburg that reported, “I just received your letter from the fair, all sealed up nice and tight, but the contents were not the expected blank contract. Instead, inside your envelope I found another perfectly sealed and stamped letter. The return address on the inside letter was from a lady in Brockway and it was being sent to somebody in Virginia. What should I do with it?”
I called her back and we agreed that something had been changed from my original mailing; and we also agreed that it would be appropriate for her to send that hidden letter further on its way on to the original addressee with no indication that anything unusual had happened to it. I put a fresh letter in the mail with her blank contract as needed. Ironically, that same afternoon’s mail to my house brought me an important letter for the fair from the PA Department of Agriculture in an envelope with the flap hanging open; and a sealed letter for another fair sticking to my letter’s glue.
These two events inspired me to visit the local post office for an explanation. “it is probably the result of the high-speed cancelling that takes place in big postal centers,” I was told. I understand that cancelling at the post office is done to stop people from trying to reuse stamps to save money. Earliest in history, there were no actual envelopes and messages were just written on a sheet of paper (or whatever media was available at the time). The paper was folded over itself to cover the message and form its own envelope. A gum seal was placed over the corners like a sticker to secure the whole thing. There was no way to reuse it.
When stamps were invented, postal customers spent long hours trying to find ways to save money by cutting the stamp out of the envelope and reusing it. Postal employees developed hand daubers much like those used by semi-professional Bingo players of today, to daub a blot of ink on the stamps. It was a manual process and considered too slow; however, hand cancellations are still used today for unusually shaped mail or formal mail such as wedding invitations to avoid damage caused by machine cancellation.
When I was back in elementary school, I spent occasional late afternoons in the Brockway Post Office while I waited for my dad to finish his job so I could have a ride home with him after school. He was a “mailman” in those days specializing in delivery of parcel post packages. I remember watching the office staff using their mechanical cancelling machine. They manually lined the letters up in the same direction and then slid the pile through for cancelling with some sort of inky grid that identified the stamps as “used”. I may have even done some myself because the clerks treated me well.
This was much more efficient but it was still too slow for today’s world. Scanners were added to read the print and direct the machine to self-align the envelopes. There were additional problems as a result of poor writing and the background color on some envelopes. The cost of specialized equipment also led to installation in larger, city offices removing much of the personal service from hometown offices. Over the years, much has changed but we all know that speed leads to potential recklessness. That apparently shows up in torn letters and lost contents. But, not all of the blame goes to postal machines.
Consider the glue used on envelopes that needs moisture to seal the envelope. This type of glue was usually made from gum Arabic, a product of the hardened sap from two different kinds of acacia tree, which can be found in West Africa. It is edible for humans and, as well as being useful for sealing envelopes, is also a staple ingredient in certain sweets such as M&Ms, marshmallows, and gumdrops. Non-edible applications also include the binding of watercolor paint, and an important ingredient of shoe polish. It is pretty useful stuff in our world.
Many of the letters that arrive at my mailbox appear to have been poorly sealed to begin with. For much of my lifetime, I licked the glue on daily one-or-two at a time letters, always being careful not to cause a paper cut on my tongue. When I had a larger number of letters to mail, I sometimes ran a puddle of water on a saucer covered with a paper towel and then dipped my index finger to spread the moisture on the envelope. I also bought a little container with a sponge tip for that purpose. Eventually, I switched to the newer self-sealing variety.
When I get around to opening my in-coming mail, I discover that many of them have only half of the flap glued down. Sometimes the whole right half of the flap in waving in the breeze. I suspect it is a result in part from possible carelessness on the part of the sender, and in part to the way the glue was originally applied to the envelope by the manufacturer. I have purchased boxes of mailing envelopes from several different local office-supply stores and one is no better than the other. Those stores certainly don’t make their own envelopes, but retail them from some other wholesale houses. Some require moistening the flap while others are sealed by removing a tape from the glue strip.
This does not apply to greeting cards where quality cards (even inexpensive ones) seem to have better quality construction. After my six-week-ago experiences, I began to look more closely at the glue strip. Most of them stop almost an inch from the edge of the envelope leaving no seal at each end. To secure my contents, I have started to add a small piece of Scotch tape at the tips of the flap in cases where I have enclosed some item of value (a check, special note, etc.).
It just isn’t right or practical to need that extra step for security. I think envelope manufacturers must be required to address the issue. I suggest another congressional hearing similar to the recent review of Facebook.
