Home has never been very far away for me. I have spent most of my life out on the farm and, though my occasional travels have taken me across the country, this place has always been home to me. After my wife and I built our house, it took a while for that building to become “home.” For us, home was the house where we grew up. My home was next door to my house. My wife’s home was the Hormtown farmhouse where she was raised. Now we’re both “home” at our house for more than 50 years!
I grew up here on the farm and have only lived any other places for a few short periods of time. I lived in two different places in State College during my Penn State days. Then, there was the time that I spent in Warren! For people living in this part of the state, “spending time in Warren” used to require some explanation. In my case, it meant that I spent four months in Warren … while I was student teaching.
During the first semester of my senior year, I shared a small, furnished apartment on Warren’s west side with a former fellow student from the DuBois Campus, a Sykesville native named Don Creola. He taught social studies in the high school and I was assigned to Beaty Junior High under a super math teacher named Ross Carlson (not to be confused with Russ Carlson, the local teacher, coach and sports official of my era).
A few years ago, while looking through an issue of Pennsylvania Magazine, one that had been long overlooked on the little stand beside my easy chair, I came upon a photograph with a caption that read, “Standing on the Third Avenue Bridge with the temperature below zero, about a mile from where the Conewango Creek flows into the Allegheny River, this shot of Warren with Beaty-Warren Middle School on the left and houses along Water Street on the right.” There stood the old school of my young, teaching days rising out of the morning’s frosty mists – now converted from a junior high to middle school.
I was offered the opportunity to go back to Warren as a teacher when I became a Penn State grad, and I strongly considered it. Then I got a call from high school Principal Herb Steele inviting me to interview for a freshly-created position in Brockway. I was introduced to the new district Superintendent Blair Rupert and my destiny was charted for the rest of my teaching career, spanning the next 35 years in the classroom. That made a total of 51 years altogether from the day I toddled off to first grade until I toddled out of senior high math.
There had been a little restaurant in Warren where our group of student teachers usually ate supper, since college students soon learned that the better they knew the waitress and cook, the better the eating. Several times over the years after I left Warren, I drove through that town and reminisced about my time spent there. My favorite restaurant had been transformed into an electronics store, the school and streets around town looked about the same, but I could not find the house where I had lived. What a puzzle!
When Denny Bonavita came to this area and became my editor at the Courier-Express, I questioned him about his hometown of Warren. He was so young that he might have been one of my students since I did remember having a Bonavita in my class. We concluded that the lad I’d known was actually Denny’s cousin. Then I asked about my apartment and Denny explained that the section where I lived had been under urban redevelopment and the old houses had been torn down and replaced with new ones … or something … anyway the old house with my apartment was gone forever. No wonder I couldn’t find it.
When I transferred from the DuBois Campus to Penn State in my junior year of college, my whole family traveled down to State College there to look for an acceptable room for their innocent boy in a nice place. Somehow we mutually agreed on a little room in Mrs. Cole’s cottage on Keller Street. She was a widow with a grandson in residence and had two rooms to rent out. Her house was practically in the country on what was then the northeast edge of town, on a street that dead-ended in the woods. It was far enough out that I was provided with a “parking permit” on campus in a lot midway between “Hort Woods” and the old site of “Beaver Stadium” near “Eisenhower Chapel.”
In my day, Beaver Stadium sat adjacent to “Rec Hall,” near the “Nittany Lion Monument,” and right behind “Pattee Library.” Even then, my parking space wasn’t a whole lot closer to some of my classes than was Mrs. Cole’s house. Although I was invited to join with the Cole’s in their living room in the evening, I seldom did. I just sat around and studied, tried to pick up DuBois’ WCED on my transistor radio, and was pretty anti-social, just like the guy who lived in the other room across the hall from me. Once or twice I said “hello” to him in passing in the hall. It just wasn’t much like “home” to me.
After my time spent in Warren, roommate Don and I returned together to State College in mid-term and had quite a time finding any available space. We finally located a small basement room right along South Atherton Street, the main east-west thoroughfare in town that was then the main Route 322. The room wasn’t much and the bathroom in the hall had a curtain draped over the door. There was one other room down there and most of the other people in that big old apartment house came downstairs to do laundry offering little privacy. As I think back on it now, it might have been similar to what I’ve heard of today’s co-ed dorms.
We had plans to move elsewhere in January, but by then it seemed like home so we eventually both graduated from that room. I got used to the fact that the main sewer line from upstairs passed right over the head of my bed and a “sloosh” might be heard any hour of the day or night. I got used to the fact that beady eyes might be seen shining in the glow from our light while some little outdoor critter peeked in the window under the back porch. At least our room was cool when the weather got warm in the spring. It just didn’t seem much like “home” to me.
Almost 50 years later, just after the turn of the century into the 2000s, I had a good opportunity to briefly almost relive my life on the streets of that college town. Our son Tim had the misfortune of needing a root canal and his appointment was set for State College. I drove him down, circled town on the “new” 322 bypass, and turned him loose into the hands of the dentist (or whatever he was). I found myself with several hours to do anything I wanted. No one else was there to tell me where to go or what to do – so I went out in search of my roots in the form of places where I’d lived.
I turned down Keller Street, which is now a through street among high-rise apartment buildings. There standing like a mini-monument from the past, was Mrs. Cole’s little cottage and there was my old room, vacant and waiting for another lonesome college junior. Actually the whole cottage was vacant, and there was a “For Sale” sign in the front yard. Only the green shutters had changed – they were now purple. At least by appearance, time had truly stood still for me. I got out of my vehicle and walked around, and then took a picture of the place with my vehicle out front to remind me that this was 2005. It did almost seem like “home” to me.
Then I drove back across town to South Atherton Street and pulled into the very same parking spot behind the big old apartment house where I had parked almost 45 years before. I walked around the house and was almost tempted to try the basement door to see if the old downstairs room looked the same, drainpipe and all, and if there was still a curtain over the bathroom door. I even peeked under the back porch to check for critters. It was August and no one was around but me. Again, time had stood still for me and more pictures will testify to my memory for years to come. It, too, almost felt like “home” again.
In November of 2019, it is much easier to look over places from a past life. I searched my Internet to see what the Warren school shows on the school website. Then I searched for bird’s-eye views of my former home-places in State College. I placed the little “Traffic Cop” figure on Keller Street in front of my cottage and it was almost the way I remembered except the shutters were gone and there was a mystery multi-speed bicycle on the roof. The South Atherton big old rooming house had not changed one bit in a half century.
It doesn’t take much to have housing; like a small apartment in an old house in a town like Warren, or a small crowded room in a college town. A place that starts out as just housing, becomes a “home” when it’s filled with the personal memories and collections from life, and then a family to share those memories. As it’s been said, “Home is where the heart is!”