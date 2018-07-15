Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.