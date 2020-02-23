Since I spend much of my time in the part of our house near the kitchen these days, I often earn at least part of my meals by setting the table according to the likely menu of the day. There are some basic requirements that can be set up for use – or not – and then be reset if the menu changes. Often some things are not needed after all, or new equipment may be needed. I think I do a pretty good job and the follow-up test is easy to pass.
I had professional training some 60 years ago but I don’t think much has changed in the mechanics, maybe just with the invention of new foods to be served. Back in high school classes, the boys in my grade were scheduled with a time of Home Economics where we learned the basics of life in the kitchen under Miss Anita Malone. When our pastor Christopher McCloskey told the congregation of his home church in Connecticut a couple years ago, Anita Shaffer came to him to say that she had taught far away in Brockway back in the mid-50s and lived in a house on 8th Avenue just across the street from the Presbyterian Church of that time (it was replaced with the current structure in the early 60s.)
My training followed the “Emily Post” plan for placing the silverware properly with the fork (or forks if salad or dessert forks were included) to the left of the plate in the order of use from the outside toward the plate. To the right, the knife was to be placed with its sharp, cutting edge next to the plate and then any spoons on the far right in order of potential use. To remember what is left and what is right, I was given the secret that fork and “left” are both spelled with four letters while knife, spoon and “right” all have five letters. Life is easier when a boy has guides like that to follow.
If I weren’t trained in Miss Malone’s class for senior boys back in the 1955-56 term at Brockway, it must have been the next year when I was attending the DuBois campus of Penn State DuBois where Mrs. Vicki Glenn was giving the instructions. Vicki and her husband Art were both teaching at the DuBois Campus – she with home economics, etc. and he in engineering. Last week, when I asked my friend Jack Trunzo if he remembered Art, he replied, “Oh, yes! He was my favorite teacher while I was at the campus – a very good teacher as well!”
The Glenns lived in Brockway in the 1950s and 1960s in a big house on 10th Avenue directly behind today’s Maple Shade Mansion. I have always been interested in automobiles and was very much aware of what people were driving and keeping them clean, washed and waxed, even after I discovered the advantages of going for a ride on a main road in a heavy rain storm when convenient. I had observed Art’s choice of cars. I saw that he had three from the Keiser-Frazer Automobile family. I had heard that he had a relative with a Kaiser-Frazer dealership in Sykesville.
His daily choice for the run from Brockway to DuBois and back was a nice two-tone blue Kaiser sedan. On days with bad weather he had an older Kaiser that required less care. But the real pride and joy was a Kaiser Darrin sports car that made all heads turn on the days when Art drove in the front driveway past the front door of the original DuBois Mansion. When we witnessed such an arrival for the first time, who would have Professor Glenn to be a sports-car enthusiast! When I was going to school there, we became pretty good friends. The Glenns had a daughter Charlene who was my student in Brockway Area High School after I returned to town to teach. She graduated with the Class of 1971.
This week, the question came to mind, “Just what became to the Glenn family after they moved away from Brockway?” When I googled their names on the Internet, I only found a little note from the Penn State News dated May, 2018. It told how three members of the faculty from the College of Engineering had received awards as part of the Distinguished Honors Faculty Program. It said that. “Established during the 2010-11 academic year thanks to a gift from Penn State mechanical engineering alumnus Arthur Glenn, the DHFP is an inspired program that pairs Penn State’s top faculty with Schreyer Scholars for innovative and interactive programs that extend learning beyond classroom walls.”
Then I began to question my friends on various sources that are available in this modern world with the Internet. At first many people remembered Charlene from high school but nobody had any clue where she had gone after graduation. Then an early Monday morning text message pinging into my iPhone said, “Rita Jiamachello Mack here. Charlene Glenn is a friend of mine. She lives in Downingtown in the Philadelphia area, is married with two grown children, and is a pre-school teacher.”
I went on to inquire, “What can you tell me about Charlene’s parents Art and Vicki?” and Rita responded, “Oh, Mr. Grant, they are both deceased. They were lovely people and both taught at the DuBois Campus. I too remember Mrs. Glenn and her table settings. How wonderful she taught you. I will connect with Charlene. Art loved his cars.” I will hope that this conversation will be continued and I learn more about Charlene Glenn and the others from the Class of 1971.
Now what was I writing about before the previous interruption – Oh, yes! – I started to talk about setting a proper table. These days, I’ve discovered there are new pieces of tableware needed in this generation. Where should we place the scissors and pliers – to the left or to the right of our plates? These are about as necessary on the table as the knives, forks and spoons that we’ve been accustomed to setting. Since we Americans are very concerned about health issues, we no longer serve many of our vegetables and fruit fresh out of the garden or orchard, but packaged in tin cans or some sort of wrapping materials.
I’m not sure what all is done at today’s cannery and packing plant, but I am witness to the end product that comes out of the plant sealed in a variety of ways to protect us from contamination from the world around us. The edges of most packaging wrappers are fused together so tightly that it’s nearly impossible to get them open for serving. Two examples that I see every week are the materials used to seal my Corn Flakes, soda crackers and many other foods inside boxes or bags. Many times, pliers with good teeth are even needed to pull apart and open stuff sealed in packaging that’s welded together even with pull tabs, or glued together. Sometimes an electric can-opener is needed to do that job.
Where is Emily Post these days when we need her advice? Or Vicki Glenn? Maybe Anita Malone Shaffer can supply the answers?