The maple sap has been flowing freely on most days over the past few weeks. This sap is a fluid that is present in an outer layer of the sugar maple trees that are growing on our property around the houses. In the cold climate around this part of the world, maple trees store starch in their trunks and roots before winter comes along. The starch is converted to sugar that begins to rise in the sap as winter turns into early spring that seems to be happening with days when the temperature reached about 40° Fahrenheit.
Water had been absorbed from the ground during the previous warm weather and stored in the tree. When warmer weather arrives, pressure is created within the tree that pushes water back down from the branches toward the bottom of the tree. This provides an opportunity for the property owner to collect the precious maple sap without harming the tree as long as it isn’t overdone. A hole can be drilled into the tree (called a tap) and some sort of drain pipe installed to route the sap into a collection bucket or can.
The history of maple sugaring in this country dates back to a time before our ancestors arrived from across the sea because Native Americans recognized the sweet syrup for its potential for enhancing the taste and flavor for cooking. Before the days of the hand drill, the method of sap collection involved using an axe to cut a V-shape into the bark of the maple tree and placing a wedge at the bottom of the cut where sap would flow out into a basket placed at the base of the tree. The baskets were usually handmade by hollowing out the center of a stump and then retained for years of service. Some may have been made from pieces of bark and then thrown away after only one season.
My great-grandparents Lewis and Rachel Grant moved to Snyder Township, Jefferson County, in the spring of 1852 from Philadelphia by train with their three sons: my Grandfather James, and his brothers Charles and William. The train carried them west to Bellefonte, and then they were able to travel as far as Luthersburg by stagecoach but had to walk the remaining miles to their new home on land purchased from Rachel’s sister. At that time, the sister and husband Charles Matthews were living on the neighboring farm to the north although they later moved into the middle of the Beechwoods community. Our neighbors later became the Brittons and now the home of Dan and Ann Hawkins and family.
Breaking up their home back east and coming west had not been easy for the three brothers. In this new land, they grew to manhood. They stayed with their local relatives until a part of their property could be cleared and a cabin could be built for cover. They drove team, farmed, planted and maintained a good garden, picked native fruit and berries for sale, hand-dug coal from a seam on the hillside and delivered it to town, eventually purchased a loom to weave carpet for sale, and every spring, they tapped maple trees and made maple syrup.
My father found construction work around town and eventually landed a full-time job at the Post Office and continued there until he earned a retirement while his brother Charlie operated a dairy here and farmed the land. When my dad retired, he turned to various aspects of farming including an interest in maple syrup. He bought an iron kettle and built a “Sap Shack” around it which still stands at the back of our driveway. Once the maple sap is collected from the buckets at the trees, it must be “boiled down” at the rate of about 40 gallon or more of sap to 1 gallon of finished syrup to remove all that extra water.
He contracted with Irv Keith of Keith Brothers in Brockway to build a long, fairly narrow, but shallow metal pan to be set over a wood fire. This provided a much greater boiling surface to increase evaporation time. When his age and physical ability caught up with him, he shut it all down and sold the pan to Jim Bond in Sugar Hill who could fire the pan with natural gas from a gas well on the Bond farm. Years later, when Evelyn and I decided to go back into the syrup business, along with our family on the work crew, we repurchased the pan and went back to splitting fire wood. Eventually our younger son Tim became the manager and now his son Dan is on the crew.
It takes careful watching to boil out the water from the sap without overdoing it and burning the sugar. One year I was in charge of collecting and boiling for one week while Tim was away. I had carried buckets and buckets of sap to the pan and decided it would stand overnight with a small fire under the pan. The next morning, I f found that the fire had perked up and all that sap had turned into ashes. Not only had the collecting been a loss of effort but it meant that the burnt ash had to be scrubbed off the pan – both enough to make a person cry!
In order to finish the syrup to just the right sugar level, it requires a carefully controlled temperature. We have our old electric stove set up in our former milk house by the dairy barn, retired from our house when we installed a new kitchen many years ago. There is exact control from this stove and the sugar content is determined by the use of a specially-marked hydrometer much like the one used to measure the anti-freeze level in our automobiles’ radiator.
At our busiest year, we had about 90 taps but this year we had set out around half that many for our primitive operation. The big-time operators in this area, such as Wayne Clinger and family of Smithtown have a lot more taps and sanitary-controlled evaporator. Such operators use cordless drills to tap the trees, vacuum pumps to pull higher yields from the trees, plastic tubing to run the sap from trees to giant storage tanks, fuel furnaces for the boiling phase, and reverse osmosis filters to remove water before boiling. These systems can be spotted in local maple forests during early spring months.
If you have shopped for maple syrup in local stores, you may have noticed the small handles. As the industry grew, handles were consistently placed on every bottle featured by all syrup suppliers in the industry. However, the handles are typically too small to be functional. When larger bottles with larger handles were tried, it was found that consumers preferred to purchase smaller volumes of syrup so suppliers went back to the packaging that met the market demand.
So, bottlers decided to keep the handle as a means of brand identity, even though they serve no functional purpose. This design element is synonymous with maple syrup and unique to the product. You won’t find handles on bottles of sugar syrup. Technology may advance, but the process remains the same as it has for generations – extract and boil. The product still retains all of the properties of maple syrup manufactured by the Native Americans.
This has been a good year for the production of maple syrup and we will look forward to big plates of pancakes and sausage swimming in maple syrup plus dishes of wet walnut ice cream sundaes.