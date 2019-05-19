On the occasion of her 98th birthday on Groundhog Day a few years before her passing in 2017 at the age of 102, our good friend Gertrude Sterrett was asked how life had changed the most over time, almost a whole century for her. She cited changes in transportation, cooking and shopping, going to school, and communications as the most significant. Those thoughts of hers set me to thinking, too.
In her days of youth, local travel was all done by foot or by horseback. Longer distances were accomplished by train. In my family, my dad also had a bicycle, a remnant of which that was stowed away in our barn. I had a bicycle, too. It was a red and white Schwinn classic with a battery-powered headlight on the front fender and a push-button horn in the center tank, a wire basket mounted on the handle bars, and a luggage rack on the back with saddle bags. It was a one-speed and I rode it everywhere – or otherwise, I walked!
I did really grow up in an automobile world. We have an early photo that shows me leaning on the running board of my dad’s Model A Ford. By the time I was about 3 years old, my dad had moved up to a black ’40 Ford coupe that he continued to drive forever, throughout my whole school years. When I reached the wonderful age of 16 and completed the high school’s Driver Ed course under the guidance of John McNulty, I was finally allowed to take her on the road – but only with my dad as chaperone.
After World War II, when cars were once again available for purchase, I pleaded for something new. A Studebaker once caught my dad’s attention and I thought my embarrassing days of riding in that little, old Ford were over. It didn’t even matter that it was strange looking, that Studebaker was almost new. But that deal fell through.
Then Carl Fiddler, my dad’s favorite car dealer of that era, took in a beautiful Plymouth Fury Hardtop, gold in color, that would have been a magnificent prize in anybody’s garage. It didn’t even matter that a little gold plaque on the dash said, “Specially built for Harold Young.” Just when I thought we were about to take it home, that deal fell through, too, and my dad drove on in his ’40 Ford until it would run no more. He left it parked in the garage for years thereafter until it was eventually sold as an antique.
Meanwhile, I went through all kinds of cars, whatever came along as a good deal – a new one every year or so for a while. Actually, some of them only lasted a year or so as the bodies in the late 1950s and early 60s turned to rust and disintegrated inside and out. Now we are trading on a five-year routine and today’s vehicles look just about as good after five years on the road, as the day they came out of the showroom. Even the tires roll along for many years before replacements are needed.
Several years ago, while browsing around the Hazen Flea Market, I noticed a little model ’40 Ford coupe on display, light green in color. I was tempted to buy it but the color was wrong. “No problem,” said the vendor as she pulled a black one out of her truck! Even the hood and trunk were hinged to open, and inside I could see the little fold-down seats like the place where I used to ride as a little tyke behind my mom and dad. That little metal Ford sits in a place of honor on the top of my desk these days – ah, memories.
Like Gertrude Sterrett, my mother cooked our meals on a coal stove that also supplied heat for the kitchen even in the summer, warmed the bathroom next door, and created wonderful aromas throughout the house. We did have electricity in our house since my dad had taken an I.C.S. Correspondence course and ran the necessary wiring when he built the house in the early 1930s. In later years, an electric range was added to the kitchen, not as a replacement for the coal, however. Today, Evelyn relies on the electric, too, while I do my personal cooking in the handy microwave – coffee, popcorn, warming leftovers, etc. Sometimes we eat out – maybe too often. People seldom did that in the old days.
When Gertrude Sterrett was a girl, much of the food for the table came right off the land. My mom and dad always had a big garden, too, and usually had homegrown beef and pork. There were always chickens in the coop and eggs in the nest. We followed the traditions of the past for many years, too, but now we go to the local grocery store and carry out an armload of milk and eggs as our way of “doing our chores.” The almost-daily grocery flyers with the newspaper lead us in the direction of the best bargains in the area.
Years ago, when a woman wanted (or needed) a new dress, a seamstress came around to the farm to fit, stitch, and sew. If that didn’t solve the needs, people could turn to the Sears-Roebuck, J.C. Penney, or “Monkey-Wards” catalogs for more choices. Today, I just stop at the Dollar Store first, and if they don’t have what I need (or want), and then it’s off to the big city stores in DuBois. I’ve heard that some people drive even greater distances to put clothes on their backs and socks on their feet these days, and they may fill the gas tank several times while on the trip.
Gertrude Sterrett began her school years in a one-room country school. My parents did, too, but I was a product of a “jointure.” I attended the Brockway Area Schools, in classrooms much like those of today. I liked it so well that I was still there 50 years later – no longer as student but as teacher instead. We used books, pencils and tablets, and the blackboard. Today’s education centers on the computer, with resources available on the Internet, and presented within a whole range of electronics. I think it’s great! I feel that the schools today are turning out highly-educated young men and women – just like the highly-educated young men and women in the days of the one-room school with all of life’s experiences that went with it.
Communication is something else! Neither Gertrude Sterrett nor I had to depend on Indian smoke signals. Telephones were just coming into style. For the first six or so years of my life, we had no phone at all. My grandmother, next door, had a battery-operated box phone on the wall and our very special calls were made from there – rung up with a crank that jingled all the other phones on the line so the neighbors could all listen in – and put through “Central,” the Beechwoods Phone Company operator who lived in Coal Glen and made the necessary connections for calls to be completed.
Eventually, my parents got a phone of their own. It was inside a black, plastic cover and the handiest location was on top of the washing machine in a corner of the kitchen. Periodically, during the summer, lightning would follow the line into the phone, blow it to smithereens, and leave a brown streak down the side of the washer as it followed the water line into the ground. Finally, the phone was moved to a less vulnerable spot in the house.
When we built our house, we included phone lines to various convenient locations and mounted desk and wall units accordingly. We installed the new push-button models to replace those unhandy old ones with the dial even though we still had to wait while the phone translated the push-buttoned numbers into dial tones. When the lines were updated some years later, I followed the phone company’s detailed instructions to get with it. They even provided new phones. “What color would you like?” they asked. “Plain white,” I replied, not wanting to pay extra for color. It turned out that white was colored to the phone company, and black was standard. So I paid extra for the phones anyway.
Well, that has all changed. Who would ever have guessed that my wife and I would have five different phone numbers in our names? Even my car has its own phone number listed in my name.
The little cellular phone that I carry in my pocket is capable of doing more things than I am. I’ve learned to use some of its features, and I’m sometimes forced into using others.
Although my wife and I, and the people we’ve grown up with, have not lived quite a full century, we have experienced a whole lifetime of marvelous and inspiring changes in our way of life. What can possibly be left for the next generations to discover!