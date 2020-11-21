A person’s life story can move along a straight path for a long time and everything seems to move along with everything going the way one prefers with only a little curve slipping in now and again that makes life more interesting (or maybe not). One of the turns came along my path on the last Wednesday evening of March, 2019.
I was feeling “pretty good for the shape I was in!” as the old line says. I had been to a fair meeting in Brookville and pulled into my garage. I knew I needed to set the garbage can out by the road for the weekly pickup time. That done, I walked briskly (for me) back to the basement door and sort of hopped up on the 8-inch step. My right knee buckled and dumped me back and sideways onto my blacktop driveway. As I fell, my voice probably muttered aloud, “Ohhhh No!”
Then I was on my back on the pavement. My quick analysis and some movements let me come to the initial conclusion of “nothing broken.” I was wearing my winter coat with a hoodie that had swung up around my head to protect me from head damage. But “how should I try to get back on my feet?” I decided that I might be able to get up but I also thought that I might stagger over again and do more damage. So, I took out my faithful cell phone and called my wife who responded, “Where are you? And what’s wrong?” Of course, I told her, “I have fallen and I can’t get up,” just like the old women on TV.
With some support from Evelyn as I crawled around and eventually stood up, I was shaking a little but feeling pretty much as usual at that point, so I settled in for the night and went to bed. Over night all kinds of physical conditions changed themselves, and continued to do so for many days to follow. Over the next months many other pains showed up and most of my regular actions became more difficult. I worked on physical training that helped improve my shoulder work but my upper body wasn’t standing up straight from by lower back. That was helped by several chiropractic treatments along with regular pain medications.
Now after a year and a half, with some of my other conditions stabilized, my “Old Family Doctor” has lined me up for a visit to the Pain Clinic at Penn Highlands with the possibility of a shot in my lower back. A date was set for the first visit which was said to be something like a “Show and Tell visit” with no actual treatment at that time. I was assigned to attend on a Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. I’d been advised that the Pain Clinic is very busy and appointments are hard to get, so take whatever they offer. Usually I work at changing appointment times to suit me more than the doctor’s office. But not this time, even though I like to schedule doctor visits in DuBois with a visit to one of my favorite restaurants for lunch.
On the day of the appointment, I set my alarm for 6 a.m. and climbed out of the covers with plenty of time to get ready. At 6:03 the electric suddenly turned off and the whole world went dark – very dark – no street light in the driveway – not even a moon or a sun around. With the help of a flashlight for each of us. We were able to wash up enough to pass for fresh and clean and dressed appropriately. At this point, we thought about our vehicle being held captive in the garage by the electric-powered garage door.
The first thing was setting up a stepladder to release the latch that keeps the door in place, then lift the door manually which is not very easy for two old people, and to do it balanced so that it doesn’t bind on the side tracks. With the help of props, we finally got the door up almost high enough but, then it began to move across above our Buick Enclave where we could no longer reach it. With a final thrust, the door took a life of its own and it rolled all the way up and over the car.
We jumped in and were soon on the road leaving the garage wide open for access to the house by visitors and local critters. My original plan had called for leaving by 6:45 and it was now more like 7:12 or so. We had been warned that arriving more than 15 minutes late could cancel the appointment completely. We cruised though the back roads in the darkness and rain (wouldn’t you know that water would be falling out of the sky and, where was sunrise?) We pulled into a welcoming parking spot at the Medical Arts Building at 7:28 – right on time due to cooperation by every traffic light all the way from turning onto Route 219 near Glad Isle all though the streets of DuBois that turned green in front of us.
We passed the entrance exams for Medical Arts and we were only a few minutes late for out time at the Pain Clinic. And guess what? There was absolutely no other patient there, just the staff. Although another couple showed up, a man I’ve known for his whole life, and we did still recognize each other even when masked for the occasion. We ran a few tests and settled on a possible needle treatment at a time during the first week of December, but you can be sure it won’t be at 7:30 in the morning.
We finished our visit to DuBois with a restaurant stop for breakfast and we headed back home for a nap. Meanwhile our son Bill had reconnected the garage door and it was closed but still not working. We learned that transformers were out about a mile toward town near the former site of our “Arch.” Penelec was there with two big bucket trucks but they didn’t get power back on until 2 p.m. That recalled our attention to the degree that we rely on our electric every day. May it not happen very often!