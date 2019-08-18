The story of “Ol’ Red” began for us almost 30 years ago, in the fall of 1990. My wife had been a fan of Chrysler-Plymouth automobiles as a long-time customer of Buzzard’s Garage in Reynoldsville and, at that time, was driving about town in a red ’79 LeBaron with a white vinyl top – a classy car. But the local mechanic had inspected the car closely and advised us that it had the potential of becoming a stretch limo since it’s uni-body construction was weakening as a result of rust.
With this in mind, I began to check local used car dealerships for a replacement and I spotted Ol’ Red in the lot behind Osburn’s in DuBois. At that point, she was an almost “Nu Red” and I knew that Evelyn’s first new car had been an Oldsmobile and that line was very popular among the relatives on the Hicks side of the family. Within the next day or two, I managed to take my wife to DuBois on some errand and quietly suggested that we might do a drive-thru of the Osburn lot. As her eyes scanned the lot, she spotted Nu Red, and it was love at first sight.
Nu Red turned out to be a 1986 Oldsmobile 98 Regency and she was really nice. According to the sales person, she had belonged to a local family from DuBois and she had obviously been treated with tender, loving care. We went for a test drive and she was the “hottest” car we’d ever driven. It seemed necessary to keep a toe on the brake pedal to hold her down to the speed limit. The seats were plush, too – and the air was thermostat controlled. Who could ask for anything more, and soon she belonged to us. Osburn’s got to keep the rusty-framed LeBaron.
Nu Red lived in our garage and traveled in and out of our driveway for the next three years, until we were tempted by Eazor’s in Brockway with a similar, but tan-colored ’92 model in perfect condition. We passed our aging Nu Red along to our son, Tim. He enjoyed the luxury and power for eight more years until 2001 when we did another switch-around when Eazor’s found a silver Buick LeSabre that fit our lifestyle. At that point, we knew granddaughter Holly would soon be returning home from a college term in India and would need a set of wheels. We parked Red in our back barn for awhile to await Holly’s arrival.
As that time approached, we put the car back on the road and had it checked over carefully so she could safely drive it off for school in Virginia. This time, Ol’ Red was found to have a leak around the filler pipe to the gas tank – a condition that would make her unsafe for long-distance highway travel. A new tank was found and installed. That problem was resolved quickly – but then, no matter what the mechanic tried, Ol’ Red would start but not run.
They finally found a bad sensor that was sending a message to the computer that the engine was flooded with fuel so the computer cut off the fuel supply. Parts were replaced and finally she started, only to die again quickly. Everyone was at a loss to diagnose this continuing problem. After weeks of searching in available moments, Bill, our favorite “Old Family Mechanic” at Eazor’s discovered the culprit. The battery had side terminals instead of ones on the top, and each cable was connected with a bolt. The bolt on the negative terminal had stripped threads and wasn’t making proper contact. He replaced that one bolt and the car ran like new again.
By this time, Ol’ Red was due for the next inspection and the inspector found some more problems. I guess it’s really hard on a car to be sitting around for long periods of time on the bare ground or in grass. Cars will stay in better condition if they are on the road. Besides the places on the under carriage where a groundhog had nibbled at the under coating while it was sitting in the barn, there was a hole in the exhaust system, the gas filler neck still had a small leak, the gas gauge wasn’t working which would mean that the tank must be pulled again, the brakes were in bad shape on all four wheels, and the outer skin on both front doors had pulled loose and flopped in the breeze.
Now, what’s a person to do? Here’s an old car worth maybe $700 facing a major overhaul. By this time, Holly had already bought a newer Nu Red and was long gone to Virginia. But I had invested in that new gas tank and the new bolt on the battery, and some money on repairs, although the mechanic bill was low since the success rate had been equally low for a long time. She was still a great running car with a beautiful and comfortable interior and grandson Dan was also in need of wheels by that time. Ol’ Red could fill his needs, so I decided to fix her up. But I drafted a set of rules for our “Old Family Mechanic” to follow.
“Bring the automobile up to specifications for inspection using the most economical parts available without sacrificing quality. Discourage fellow mechanics, parts personnel and shop personnel (with the exception of the shop foreman), including the business owners, from engaging in any form of communication with the appointed mechanic while he is working on this project and while the time clock’s meter is running. Also provide the appointed mechanic with a hands-free “walkman” device equipped with a fast-paced rap-music CD to enhance his ability to work fast.
“Attach the appropriate inspection sticker that will qualify the automobile as road-worthy for the next 12 months, call my phone number immediately upon completion of this project, and I will then commence a 12-month search for a local automobile sales department offering a $4,000 trade-in on anything that can be driven into the lot.” Right away they ran into a snag. The appointed mechanic hated rap music, and preferred to listen to lullabies!
Anyway, when I stepped out my door to go to the mailbox for the day’s collection on Tuesday, January 14, 2003, I had a big surprise. There was Ol’ Red sitting in the driveway for the first time in many months, all the holes plugged or pasted over, equipment working, new brakes, and a bill on the seat waiting for me much like a belated Christmas present. I turned the keys over to grandson Dan and Ol’ Red became his choice of classy transportation for the following months. He also had his dad’s old Ford truck for hauling firewood and other rough work.
When Don Routch decided to replace his faithful old Chevy S10 club-cab pickup with a Pontiac Vibe wagon, Dan traded in both Ol’ Red and the Ford truck to become a Chevy Truck Drivin’ Man. I figured Ol’ Red was probably destined to become an ornament at Cristini’s along the Brockport-Penfield Road, but Dick Eazor knew better. He knew the history and recognized a good car when he saw it. Eventually, Ol’ Red appeared in the back corner of his used car lot and sat there for weeks.
I assumed that no one wanted the car, or that the price tag was too high for the old relic. Finally she disappeared and, when I asked about it, was told, “A fellow had made a payment on it and asked us to hold it!” Dick Eazor had repeated his own story, “I was waiting for my wife to shop at a store in DuBois one day, and a car almost like Ol’ Red pulled into the parking lot. I called over to the driver and told him about Ol’ Red and suggested that he might be interested in matching the two for parts, or something. The fellow was interested, drove to Brockway that afternoon, liked what he saw, and made a down payment on Ol’ Red.”
Eazor’s story went on, “The fellow came in that week and brought along his brother-in-law who was really interested in taking the car. The deal was concluded and Ol’ Red went off to live with a new family down along the river north of Harrisburg. They promised to give her a good home!” I was happy that Ol’ Red was gone from this area since I had the fear that she might appear in next summer’s Demo Derby at the fairgrounds.
That should have become the end of the story of Ol’ Red, but another chapter came along a few months later. I was email talking with our friend Maggie Verbeke who had moved to Lancaster County, and she was praising the Oldsmobile that she herself was driving, another Eazor used-car product, “a Cutlass with the bench front seat where she could set her purse.” She mentioned about reading about another Oldsmobile in the Farmshine news magazine that was owned by Editor Deiter Krieg and had been used for years as he traveled across the state and all over the country following up on farm-type stories.
Occasionally by some strange twist of fate, the publisher sent a copy of the magazine to tempt me into subscribing, and I just happened to have an unread copy on the little stand by my easy chair. I picked it up and opened it to the editorial page and there was a picture of Deiter Krieg on assignment. And guess what! He was leaning against his faithful Oldsmobile, and right down to the wire-spoke hubcaps, she was a dead ringer for Ol’ Red.