Mom was always good for cutting out little sayings and poems to save. I guess she picked up that habit from her mother. My grandmother would more often than not put a little clipping in with a birthday or anniversary card she was sending to someone.
I recently found a poem that Mom must have clipped. It doesn’t list an author but it does resonate with me and I’m sure it will resonate with many other people when they read it.
Dad and I were just talking last night about when he first bought our house. I was just a toddler and he and Mom had gotten notice that where they were slowly trying to build a home was soon to be the location for Interstate 80. Dad said he knew he had to do something.
A ranch-style house had been built in Falls Creek not far from the Gray Printing Company where Dad worked. He knew the contractor and in talking one day, the man suggested that Dad buy the house he had built and he would take on our basement. That is as far as they had gotten the house built at that time. Of course, once Mom saw the house she was fine with the plan.
A deal was struck and Dad told Mom about the plan. He said she asked what he did and he told her he said yes because they had to do something. Staying wasn’t an option as within a short timeframe there would be no basement standing.
Mom was not a risk taker. Even when they traveled to Vegas with relatives for a short vacation in their later years, she made sure they only risked a few dollars and every little coin they were lucky enough to win was cashed out and saved. Maybe it was more of a case of looking toward the future than not wanting to risk anything.
How many of us hobble ourselves by not wanting to take a risk for fear we’ll fail and so we never win the prize but instead quit before we even try. All of us can use words of strength and encouragement to push through the fear of failing, to continue on to success.
This poem strongly tells the reader to not give up, to continue down their chosen path or continue the task that they’ve begun. It’s the only way to arrive at that feeling of accomplishment we feel when a task is completed.
How many times do we give up and later say if only I’d continued on where would I be today.
This poem says that no matter life struggles or the time it takes to reach your goal – don’t give up. Keep going because you never know how close you may be to meeting your goals or achieving your dreams.
A Google search lists the author as unknown. I would love to know who wrote this and what was going on in their life at the time. Whatever it was, I’m glad they shared their thoughts and words in such a way as to remind us to keep trying, keep working, because the minute we give up we’ve doomed ourselves to failure in that endeavor – whatever it may be.
The poem in the clipping is titled Don’t Quit. The Google search lists it as “The Don’t Quit Poem” and is slightly longer than the clipping version. Before the line “Success is failure turned inside out –” the poem on Google had this portion included:
Often the goal is nearer than,
It seems to a faint and faltering man,
Often the struggler has given up,
When he might have captured the victor’s cup,
And he learned too late when the night slipped down,
How close he was to the golden crown.
Other than limited space possibly being a factor, I cannot see why this part was removed from the poem I found. The poem below is the one found in the scrapbook.
Whether you prefer it or the longer version, I hope that it provides some words of support and encouragement to you as you read it for whatever is going on in your life today.
For me, I’ll look at it as a message of encouragement and strength from Mom. It was something she was always good at doing while alive and it seems she’s still reaching out to provide such words.
Don’t QuitWhen things go wrong, as they sometimes will,
When the road you’re trudging seems all uphill,
When the funds are low and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest, if you must, but don’t you quit.
Life is queer with its twists and turns,
As every one of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out;
Don’t give up though the pace seems slow —
You may succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out —
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far,
So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit —
It’s when things seem worst that you must not quit.
— Author unknown