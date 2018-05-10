Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.