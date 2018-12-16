With Christmas not really very far off, Santa can be seen at various times in many communities talking with children, young and old. Our love of this iconic figure begins in childhood with the reading of the Night Before Christmas and holiday TV specials such as “Santa is Comin’ to Town” with the voices of Fred Astaire as the narrator and Mickey Rooney as Kris Kringle and “The Year Without a Santa Claus” with Rooney again voicing Santa Claus and Shirley Booth the voice of Mrs. Claus. Some people may remember her in the lead role of the 1960s sitcom “Hazel.”
Santa’s arrival in communities across the region has been happening for decades. And throughout those many decades children have quietly whispered their Christmas wishes in his ear. But this is a busy time of year for the jolly old elf and sometimes he must enlist the aid of parents to store those gifts he has selected specifically for each child. Some gifts are from a child’s letter to Santa and some are gifts that Santa believes are just perfect for that child.
However, it doesn’t always go smoothly when parents are pulled into Santa’s service.
For many of us, we couldn’t wait for the store catalogs to arrive before Christmas. The Sears or Montgomery Ward catalogs would have pages of toys for children to see. My siblings and I would circle the gifts we were wishing Santa would bring us. Sometimes those gifts came and sometimes he brought something even better, that we didn’t even know we wanted until it was there.
What my siblings and I didn’t know was that while we were dreaming of Santa’s visit, he’d already stopped by weeks before to drop off gifts to be placed beneath our Christmas tree. That’s the real secret on how he gets the job done all in one night. He has help. Parents can help set out his gifts and then all he has to do is slip in and check their work, eat a Christmas cookie or two, wash it down with some cold milk and be on his way to the next house.
Somehow my brother surmised Santa’s secret because as he got older and was able to be left at home without adult supervision, he would begin a search for Santa’s gifts. He’d check closets, under beds, the basement. I wouldn’t be surprised if he even checked the attic for the elusive gifts.
Some years when he found them, he’d take a razor blade and carefully slice along the edges of the wrapping paper. Then slowly pealing the edges back he’d sneak a peek at what Santa had selected for him that year. He’d then use tape to once more seal up the gifts addressed to him and return them to their hiding spot. Come Christmas morning, he would pretend to shake a gift and guess what was inside. When he guessed each one correctly my parents were tipped off his hi-jinks. Mom and Dad would find a new location to store them the next year. One year, they even locked them up in the camper so no one could find them.
Sometimes when Santa is in a hurry, parents are enlisted to actually place the gifts around the tree. Santa can then give a quick inspection and be on his way. But even this got foiled one year at my house.
Returning from Christmas Eve service, my siblings and I were soon sent to bed to await the arrival of Christmas morning. Mom and Dad were on the job for Santa that night. They’d gotten word that he would be running late and so they painstakingly arranged his gifts to us as well as gifts from family members around our Christmas tree. By the time Santa gave his nod of approval, it was early morning and Mom and Dad were exhausted but the presents scattered around and beneath the tree likely looked like an old-time photo.
The picture that greeted their tired eyes just a few hours later when we awoke them with shouts of “Santa was here,” was not the one they remembered. Instead of seeing artistically placed gifts around the decorated tree, they were greeted with three separate piles of gifts.
My brother, he was about 10 years old at the time, had gotten up very early and had gone out to the tree and sorted though the presents. As he found ones with tags sporting his name he would place them all in one spot, piled upon each other. He did the same for the gifts addressed to my younger brother and myself. He was quite proud of his work when he woke the rest of us because he had saved us time in finding our gifts. I don’t think Mom and Dad appreciated his efforts quite so much.
My great niece is 3 years old. My older brother is her grandfather. She’s just beginning to learn about Santa. When’s she’s 10 years old I think I may sit down with her and tell her about her grandpa and what he got up to at her age. She’s too young to know if she’ll be like her grandfather or not in seeking out Santa’s gifts. Whether she is or isn’t, it will be fun to share with her what her grandfather or father was like as children. I know I always enjoyed hearing about my parents and grandparents when they were children. The passing down of such tales brings all the generations closer.
For now I’ll just enjoy the moments with her until I can tell her about those happy Christmases of years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.