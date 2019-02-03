While it isn’t time for St. Patrick’s Day, the frigid temps does lead one to begin thinking of warmer drinks and warmer days.
While a good cup of coffee is what many people enjoy on a very cold morning, coffee doesn’t have to be just plain or with a little cream. There are a couple of additions that change up the falvor and make one want to sit back and enjoy a little relaxation. So likely not what you want on a work morning but possibly on for a late afternoon brew on a cold day off.
It is funny that I would suggest coffee because anyone that knows me would say I take a little coffee with my cream. If you know the creamy taste of coffee ice cream you’ll understand what I’m going for.
In fact, I only began drinking coffee by accident back when I was in my early 20s. The family had gone north to New England for a vacation and we stopped in Dad’s hometown to visit my great aunt Ena. As this very proper New England lady served a meal to us, she poured the coffee first. My cup was filled before I could tell her I don’t drink coffee, as I had not by that time. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings by saying that I don’t drink this bitter brew but in asking Mom what I should do I was advised to add sugar and cream and drink it, which I did. That set the method by which I would drink regular coffee from then on.
Dad, of course, drinks his coffee black the same as he does his hot tea. I don’t fit the “true” New Englander since I add flavor t mine. That doesn’t really bother me because I enjoy the taste when I add cream/sugar or one of these other additions to my coffee.
I found these recipes among the ones Mom had collected over the years from relatives and friends and even friends of friends. I will admit in my 30s I had a hairstylist in Punxsutawney who would supply her clients with beverages and one of the ones I loved the most was a cup of coffee with a little Irish Cream added to it. Sadly, this talented lady moved on to a larger market area but I still remember that smooth, creamy coffee taste.
For those of you who like the taste of Kahlua in coffee, I’ve included a recipe for Kahlua as well. I’m not positive but I would think that either recipe could be made without the alcohol.
IRISH CREAM
1 can Eagle Brand (this is all the recipe says but I’m assuming it is sweeten condensed milk)
1 can evaporated milk
2 tsp. corn syrup
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tbsp. instant coffee
1 tbsp. hot water
1 1/2 cups whiskey
Blend and let stand one hour. Refrigerate.
KAHLUA
4 cups water
2 cups sugar
10 tsp. freeze dried coffee
5 tsp. vanilla
3 cups vodka
Bring water and sugar to a boil and simmer 5 minutes. Add the coffee. Cover and simmer 1 hour. Cool in refrigerator overnight and then add vanilla and vodka. Mix well.
q q q
For anyone who may not care about adding such sweet liquids to your coffee, I’ve decided to include a recipe that made me think of warm spring weather –Hawaiian Cake. For as we all know, what goes better with coffee than cake?
HAWAIIAN CAKE
2 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 cup coconut
1 cup chopped nuts
1 20-oz. can crushed pineapples (with juice)
2 cups flour
2 tsp. baking soda
Icing (recipe follows)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix together the eggs, sugar, coconut, nuts and pineapples. Then fold in the flour and soda.
Bake in a greased 9x13 pan for 45 minutes. Let cake cool completely.
Then cover with icing.
FROSTING
1 8-oz. package of Philadelphia cream cheese
1 stick oleo (butter)
2 cups confectioners (powdered) sugar
Beat all three ingredients until creamy and ice cake when it is cool. (The icing recipe did not list vanilla as an ingredient.)
q q q
