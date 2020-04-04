Easter is just over a week away. With everything going on in the world in the past month or two, the holiday is arriving way too quick, or maybe it’s just in time.
It would have been about now or sometime in the lead up to Easter that Mom would gather us children together to color Easter eggs. We began this tradition when my older brother was likely 3 or 4 years old.
I had a love-hate relationship with the process. I loved the colors I could make the hardboiled eggs, but I hated the smell of vinegar, which was in the boiling water we used.
We didn’t draw designs on the eggs or have fancy wax crayons that would keep color from sticking to the eggs so that you could end up with two-toned eggs. We simply had coffee cups filled with hot vinegar water to which we would add food coloring. Using a spoon, we would place a hardboiled egg into the colored vinegar water. The longer the egg was in the mixture the bolder the color. With Mom’s help we would soon have eggs of blue, red, green and purple. While she used single bottles of food coloring, as we got older food-coloring kits came on the market. The box would contain four small bottles of liquid food coloring – red, blue, yellow and green. On the back would be a chart that would tell you how many drops and which colors would be needed to make the desired color – orange, purple, brown, and so forth, although we never chose brown for an Easter egg color.
I recently found a basic recipe for this old-fashioned way of coloring Easter eggs. It takes a tablespoon of white vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon of food coloring per 3/4 cup of hot water.
In using this recipe for coloring eggs, one leaves the egg set in the mixture for a time. To get the desired shade of color, we would keeps checking on the egg by lifting it out of the liquid to see what color was. When it would get to the shade we wanted, we would remove the egg from the cup and let it dry.
That may seem old school with all the Easter egg coloring kits that have come along since then, but there is a more natural and really old-time way to color Easter Eggs. Instead of using manufactured dyes, use what our ancestors would have had handy way, way, way, way back then – fruits, nuts and vegetables. Colors, according to a book called “Vinegar The King of all Cures,” the following colors can be made naturally with the following items:
• Blues – blackberries, blueberries, chestnuts or red cabbage leaves.
• Purple – blackberries or purple grapes
• Orange – yellow onion skins
• Red – beets, cranberries, frozen raspberries, red onion skins
• Yellow – shredded carrots, carrot tops (green part), lawn grass, lemon or orange peels
• Green – spinach
The way this works is putting the eggs in a pan so that they make a single layer. Add water to just cover them completely. Now add a teaspoon of white vinegar and 2 1/2 cups of whatever fruits, veggies or leaves you want to get the color you’re seeking. Bring the water to boil, reduce the heat and let the pan simmer for 15-20 minutes. Remove the eggs for lighter colors or strain the liquid and eggs into a container and leave in the refrigerator overnight.
I’m almost tempted, if eggs weren’t flying off the store shelves, to try coloring an egg or two by this method.
With the stay at home order in place currently, it’s a great time for families that have young ones to try some old-fashioned egg coloring for Easter. To this day it is still one of the childhood memories that have remained with me over the years.
I think despite the occasional tip-overs of cups, it was a good memory for Mom as well. When it was close to Easter she never kept us from coloring eggs and creating more memories.
I know that all the public egg hunts have been canceled this year but it doesn’t mean families can’t do something at home. There were no egg hunts when I was a child. Everyone I knew did an egg hunt at home on Easter Sunday, after church and breakfast.
You don’t even have to have real or even plastic eggs. How about having young children draw and color paper eggs to cut out or having a crafting time with colored paper and crayons, and maybe a glue stick and glitter on hand and then let their imagination soar.
You can still hide these “eggs” and possibly add a prize message on the back such as: “15 minutes extra of TV time on a school night” or “choice of movie for movie night” or “extra scoop of ice cream for dessert.” The prizes can fit with family activities, hobbies and so forth. It just takes a little imagination and a little thinking outside the box.
With the world slowed down we can take the time to do some of the simple things we remember as children with today’s generations. We just need to remember that with young children it isn’t always about what you do. Sometimes it’s more about the fact that you do them together.