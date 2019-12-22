In the past week I’ve finally had a chance to make some cookies for the holidays.
It hasn’t been like baking in years past when I made double or even a triple batch of some cookies. This year I’ve made single batches as I’ve started but there has been one flaw in that mode of baking.
I made my great Aunt Marnie’s chocolate bit (or chip) cookies on a week ago. These cookies get a full bag of chocolate chips and a cup or two of chopped walnuts. When I begin to drop them by the heaping spoonful onto the cookie sheet the mounds seem to be more chocolate bits and walnuts than dough. Every time I make them I wonder how they will hold together but the dough rises and they always do.
A single batch of these cookies provides about two dozen large cookies. I never make small cookies as Mom didn’t either. Dad prefers as he says something he can hold onto and that isn’t gone in just one bite.
On Sunday I cooked up a batch of date pinwheel cookies, always a favorite of mine during the Christmas season.
These cookies may take some time but they are well worth the effort of chilling the dough before rolling it out and then chilling it again once it has been rolled out, spread with the date and nut mixture and rolled back up like a jelly roll.
I may have taken that chilling to the extreme as I did not have time to make or bake any more until Friday. After chilling for more than four days I wasn’t sure how well these cookies would bake up but they turned out beautiful, to my amazement.
Even the date mixture went together with little fuss. The first time I tried to make this mixture of sugar, water, dates and walnuts, I couldn’t get it to thicken. This time I only cooked the dates, water and sugar for the five minutes it noted and then mixed in the nuts and let it cool. The over cooking I did many years ago lead to the sugar cooking down almost to a syrup and then the mixture harden past the point of spreading it easily on the tender cookie dough. This year it was like I had been doing it forever it went together so well.
I’m not sure that that means but I’m hoping if I try making raisin filled or mincemeat filled that I have the same luck with the filling.
However with a week goneby and only two types of cookies made, it doesn’t bode well with getting the four or five types of cookies I wanted to make this year completed. But that isn’t the problem.
No the problem is that by the time the date pinwheels were cooked, the chocolate chip are about halfway gone. Since this is about the only time of the year I make cookies, Dad and I both seem to be taking advantage of the fact that there are homemade cookies available for an afternoon or evening snack.
I figured that I’d likely have to make a few of the cookies after Christmas but now I’m wondering if I’ll have to redo a cookie or two because we won’t have any left for family.
Oh well, my brothers may not get any of Aunt Marnie’s Chocolate Chip cookies this year. I’ll have to think about that – over a cup of coffee and a chocolate chip cookie.
In case someone would like to try either recipe, I’ve listed them below.
A very Merry Christmas to everyone!
Date PINWHEEL COOKIES
2 1/4 chopped dates
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup butter
2 cups brown sugar
3 eggs, well beaten
4 cups sifted flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
Mix the first three ingredients in a sauce pan and cook over low heat about 5 or 6 minutes. Add nuts and remove from heat and allow to cool mixture.
In a bowl, cream the brown sugar and butter then add eggs, beat well. Add the dry ingredients and mix well. Chill the dough thoroughly. Divide into two parts and roll out each piece until about 1/4 inch thick. Spread each roll with half the filling and roll like a jelly roll. Chill rolls over night and cut them with a sharp knife and put slices on a cookie sheet. Bake at 350˚about 10 minutes until nice and brown.
(Aunt Marnie’s) CHOCOLATE BIT COOKIES
1 cup butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tbsp. hot water
2 1/4 cups flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1 bag Chocolate bits (chips)
1 cup walnuts
Preheat oven to 370˚.
Cream together butter, sugars. Disolve baking soda in hot water. Mix soda mixture with creamed mixture, alternating with dry ingredients (flour and salt).
Last add chocolate bits, nuts and vanilla. Drop by teaspoons (I drop by heaped tablespoons) onto cookie sheet (I put alumni foil on my cookie sheets which keep them clean).
Bake at 350˚ for 10-12 minutes.