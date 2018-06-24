Farmers markets will be opening in municipalities across our region next month, bringing homegrown produce to those of us who don’t garden anymore or never had a garden. We rely on these area farmers for fresh produce straight from field to our tables.
If you’re a single person or just a couple, you may think that some containers provide too much of a good thing and that it will go to waste before it is used. The easy solution is to preserve it until you need it by one of two methods – freezing or canning.
Growing up my parents canned lots of produce. Dad usually had a large garden (where my brothers and I were put to work weeding on most weekends during the summer). So when harvest time came around we had potatoes, cabbage, carrots, green beans, yellow wax beans, tomatoes, corn, squash, etc. Despite being a family of five and having my maternal grandparents living with us, we could not eat all the produce from the garden at harvest. There was way too much. Instead mom froze some – like corn that was cut off the cob – and canned others, like tomatoes.
Because of that, every time I see fresh produce at a farmers market I have two reactions. The first is “look how nice said produce is, I can make x for dinner.” The second thought is always, “I could can that like Mom and Dad used to do. Wouldn’t that be nice to open that at Thanksgiving or the middle of winter and have fresh tasting, straight from the garden flavor.”
Many people may not have had parents who canned a lot when they were growing up, or like me, being a kid, only remember bits and pieces. Some of us need additional information to make sure any canning we do has the desired result. To that end, the Penn State Extension Service offers free hands-on home canning classes. Several are scheduled in our area this month and in July. One will be held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Penn State Extension Office in Brookville, call 849-7361 to register. Two are scheduled at the Penn State Extension Office in Clearfield. The first is this Wednesday, June 28, and the other is Wednesday, July 18. Both classes are from 6-8 p.m. Call Robin Kuleck at (814) 486-9359 to register for either of the Clearfield classes.
The instructor, in Brookville it is Rick Kralj, goes over types of pressure canners and the safety features of each. Attendees can ask questions throughout the class as the canning process is taken through each step – from food preparation, to types of canning methods and what is appropriate for various types of food. Jars are filled with the produce to be canned. In our class it was carrots. We saw how to fill the Mason jars, learned about lids and how to put them in the pressure canner. Once the canner had reached its desired pressure and time lapse, the heat was turned off and while the pressure canner cooled, the class was able to ask more questions and were given an abundance of handouts on canning specifics.
While I have canned some items such as Roma tomatoes, it has always been with Dad’s help. He is the one with years of experience. Now that we haven’t canned in some years, it’s harder to remember exactly the right way to do everything. It was much easier when canning was a yearly activity that spanned several months. So a class such as this provided answers to questions, information to take home and the actual experience of watching something being canned. I’d highly recommend this class for anyone interested in canning or learning about pressure canners.
With all the new information, farmers market season cannot arrive soon enough. Nothing tastes better than adding home-canned tomatoes (that were fresh from the garden) to a jar of spaghetti sauce. It’s a way to have a meal quickly but to “doctor it up a little” as Mom would say to give it a fresher, more homemade taste. Yum!
