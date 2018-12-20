Christmas is a little bittersweet each year for families who have lost a loved one. At first we don’t really care if about the holiday, we’re more focused on what our lives will be like without those people who were such integral part of them. The lights, the decorations, the tree, even Santa cannot overcome the sadness and the emptiness that has overtaken our lives.
For Dad and I, it was the loss of Mom some 16 years ago. I still remember that first Christmas without her. Dad wasn’t interested in any of the trappings of Christmas. They no longer meant anything to him. For me, I desperately wanted to bring some normality back into our lives by doing what we had always done at Christmas. It was also a way to feel a closeness to Mom again because of the many memories evoked from doing some of the same activities from years past.
Our loss that year did have a positive outcome; it brought us deeper in our Christian faith. That year because of the way Christmas landed on the calendar, Dad and I went to church three times in as many days. And yes there were tears when a old-time song brought memories of Mom and other holidays or when a friend asked how we were doing. Those three services gave us strength, hope and fellowship, all things we needed desperately at that time.
It’s been 16 years but a song from yesteryear will at times bring a tear to my eye. In a funny way that just makes me feel closer to Mom because I remember her having the same reaction at times after my grandmother had passed away. I didn’t understand then, as a child, how a song could make one tear up but now I do. I guess that just comes with living life.
This year always seems to bring some conflict about the holiday. People say it’s become too commercial as if it happened independently of them. If it has become too commercialized then we have ourselves to blame. Yes, stores may open on holidays or begin stocking shelves with holiday decorations months before the holiday arrives. But if we didn’t visit the stores on holidays or begin buying decorations so early, then the stores would likely stop the practice. It wouldn’t make good business sense to keep doing something that didn’t help the bottom line, now would it? Instead we keep on buying early and shopping on Thanksgiving Day to get ahead or to find the best bargain.
While we may at times get caught up in the hustle and bustle leading up to Christmas I don’t truly believe that we’ve lost the true meaning of Christmas. It’s not a competition between Santa Claus and the Christ child. While Santa may be a magical figure when we are children, as we grow into adults we come to realize Santa really represents the spirit of giving. For Christians the Christ child was the best gift the world has ever received and he tells us to give to others – food, clothing, and love. So why do we have such a problem with Santa at Christmas?
The true story of Santa Claus is not what we’ve seen on television over the years in holiday specials. There was an actual St. Nicholas or St. Nick. According to the St. Nicholas Center, “The true story of Santa Claus begins with Nicholas, who was born during the third century in the village of Patara. At the time the area was Greek and is now on the southern coast of Turkey. His wealthy parents, who raised him to be a devout Christian, died in an epidemic while Nicholas was still young. Obeying Jesus’ words to “sell what you own and give the money to the poor,” Nicholas used his whole inheritance to assist the needy, the sick, and the suffering. He dedicated his life to serving God and was made Bishop of Myra while still a young man. Bishop Nicholas became known throughout the land for his generosity to those in need, his love for children, and his concern for sailors and ships.
“Under the Roman Emperor Diocletian, who ruthlessly persecuted Christians, Bishop Nicholas suffered for his faith, was exiled and imprisoned. The prisons were so full of bishops, priests, and deacons, there was no room for the real criminals – murderers, thieves and robbers. After his release, Nicholas attended the Council of Nicaea in AD 325. He died December 6, AD 343 in Myra and was buried in his cathedral church, where a unique relic, called manna, formed in his grave. This liquid substance, said to have healing powers, fostered the growth of devotion to Nicholas. The anniversary of his death became a day of celebration, St. Nicholas Day, December 6th (December 19 on the Julian Calendar).”
The story of St. Nicholas puts a different light on “Santa” and how we should view him in connection to Jesus’ teachings of giving to others.
This area we live in has shown time and time again that it understands the true meaning of Christmas. The people who live here give of their time, their talents and financially to help others. One only has to look at the fundraising campaigns by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the area United Ways to see how people give financially. Then there are the many groups we’ve highlighted the past few years in our Community of Giving magazine. We are blessed with the wonderful, generous and caring people who live here – our neighbors, friends and family.
A Christmas Day event at Christ Lutheran Church is another such example of giving. A free holiday meal is served for those who may have nowhere to go for the holiday, for those who are otherwise alone for the holiday or for anyone else who wants to attend for whatever reason. All are welcome.
For those of us who have lost a loved one, it’s a chance to surround ourselves with people for the holiday so we can push aside the sadness and for a few moments remember the joy of Christmases past. As Dad and I have found over the years, the more one gets involved in helping others the better one feels. And while those bittersweet feelings are still there, it’s not the same heartache it was that first year for us without Mom. Of course, time has a way of helping as well but for us staying busy and helping others were life changing.
It’s amazing how hearts can be lightened by reaching out to do something for other people but isn’t that just part of the wonder of Christmas.
Merry Christmas to all!
