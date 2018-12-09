Christmas is only a couple weeks away. And this year our sister newspaper, the Jeffersonian Democrat is decorated for the season.
With the push of being ready for Brookville’s recent Victorian Christmas celebration, with Dad’s help I packed up the car and brought several totes filled with Christmas decorations, a tree and more to the office. Of course, as he helped Dad did comment that I could leave these totes at the office come the New Year. Some may very well stay in Brookville but others will make the trip home.
I’ve not gone all out in Christmas decorating for the past several years, although it is my favorite holiday. Even as a child, I loved Christmas and while you may think, “of course, you get presents” that really wasn’t entirely why I love it even back then. It just seems magical in so many ways. In church as a child I heard about the miraculous birth of the Christ child. “The Night Before Christmas” book brought the magic of St. Nick and his reindeer. Traveling around as a family brought sights of houses magically transformed into wonderlands filled with lights.
It always seemed to me as a child that the Christmas season was surrounded by magic, beauty and awe.
So this year it was a treat to decorate the office, especially since it is a historic building with three mantles and three rooms that needed holiday touches. Since all the fireplaces are different the decorations were slightly different. I was very restrained as it is an office, although anyone entering the office the week or two before Victorian Christmas and seeing all the totes likely wondered what was going on.
But some bows, greenery and old oil lamps gave the mantels the perfect touch. Since we were celebrating Victorian Christmas in Brookville I tried to be a little more Victorian in the Christmas tree ornaments. The tree has white with touches of silver and gold, flowers, beads, crocheted snowflakes, Santas with long flowing beards, ribbon, glass icicles and white ceramic tussie mussies hanging from its limbs. The tree took the longest time to decorate simply because I couldn’t make up my mind in what direction I wanted to go.
In the past for a Victorian tree I’ve had small Victorian-dressed dolls and cloth ornaments that had netting sewed on them to hold potpourri. The tree that year had a lot of pink and creams to it. Mom and I made many of the netting ornaments that year for the tree at home.
While I thought it was fun at the time, the habit of changing the theme for the Christmas tree every year has now left me with a lot of decorations. There was the year I decorated in gingerbread, then angels, Santas, snowmen, the Christopher Radko like ornaments, and finally in all white, silver and glass. As I’d decorate in each theme, I’d grab white balls to go with the snowman theme or red balls to go with the Santa theme. While there was a set theme and ornaments for each year, some ornaments worked in several themes.
So as I went through some of the totes for the second time, the first was in selecting which totes to bring to the office, I pondered what to put on the tree. At times I’d have something on and after a while decide that there was something no quite right with the look and so I’d add something or replace something that I’d already placed upon the lighted branches.
It was definitely a process and but an enjoyable task as well. For me it’s the satisfaction of seeing a smile on people’s faces or a child’s eyes light up when they see a beautiful tree or display. This year I’m hoping the decorations evoke memories of simpler times and family celebrations.
There are a few surprises as I’ve mentioned to several co-workers. I’ve hung holiday pictures that look like beautiful artwork but in reality are simple gift bags. Dad knows when we enter a store, which likely has holiday gift bags for sale, that we will be searching through them to see what may be suitable to frame. Some bags have beautiful holiday scenes on them. Those are the ones I gravitate to. Each year I can swap out the “picture” to match my Christmas theme or just because I’ve found a new design that I like. It’s easy and somewhat inexpensive as the highest cost is usually for the frame.
The office in Brookville is decorated and all are welcomed to stop in and visit. And hopefully something you see will bring a smile to your face.
