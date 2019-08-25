We have been terrorized for several days!
Actually, I should say our back porch has been terrorized.
Tazzy, or Big Boy as Dad calls him, Cocoa and their sister Sassy have been residing on our enclosed back porch as we’ve been working on the inside of the house. They have food, water, their litter box, windows galore to look out of, some open with just screens so they get a nice cross breeze. Two fans are on during hot days and there is porch wicker furniture for them to get up on to sleep.
They could keep an eye on the outside cats that roam the neighborhood, some of which are relatives –older half-brothers and such. They could also keep track of the birds that may fly into the rhododendron bush that grows beside the back porch. The windows give a great view into the center of the bush so they would be able to watch any bird that happened to land on those branches.
What more could a feline ask for?
All was going well when one morning we awoke to the back porch looking like terrorists had attacked over night. Cushions were on the floor; what had been an unopened bag of birdseed had been torn open and spread across the floor. The cats’ food dish was in two pieces. (Not broken but the top storage unit had been removed from the dish to which it usually is attached.)
The outside door was still shut and locked and the windows looked the same as always.
Dad noted that in the middle of the night he had heard a commotion on the back porch – banging and carrying on. He figured it was the three felines fed up with staying on the porch.
Since it was a workday for me, Dad ended up getting stuck cleaning everything up.
The next morning the porch was once again torn apart. After cleaning it up a second time, Dad was really upset with our three felines. I was as well and I worried that if we left then back into the house, what would we wake up to. I had visions of knick-knacks knocked off shelves, pillows or cushions on the floor, or a bag of tortilla chips torn open and spread across the kitchen floor.
This was odd behavior for these cats. If they were chasing a fly or a moth, they’d definitely climb to get higher to be able to reach it. I’ve had them try to climb a standing corner-shelving unit only to have their weight tip it over. I lost the lid off of a decorative pie dish in that mishap.
After the second mess made of the porch, I found the three cats sitting together and I gave them a stern look, shook my finger and said, “I am disappointed in you three.” I doubt that had any effect on them.
The third night I was working on my home computer and heard a bump from the back porch. “Aha,” I thought. “I’m going to nip this crazy behavior now before it becomes an ingrained habit.”
As I looked out the sliding screen door between the enclosed porch and the house, I saw what I thought was one of the male cats move from the window to behind the wicker couch. As I focused on the couch, there is a hole near the back corner because of the way the couch is made. In that hole I could see a face but it wasn’t the face of a feline.
I immediately went to tell Dad that we owed the three feisty felines a big apology because they had not been the ones to make a mess of the porch. I now knew who our nighttime terrorists were – a pair of raccoons.
Somehow they must have gotten trapped on the porch but when did they get in and how?
Dad had told me that when he cleaned up the porch the first time it was trashed, he found one of the screens loose and easily pushed. He put it back firmly in its place. We worried more about the cats getting out than anything getting in.
So he pulled that same screen out from the window and with a broom swooshing at them, finally was able to get the two midnight raiders back out the window. We saw them run across the outside deck. Now the deck does not go beneath the window they went out but that is the side the rhododendron bush is on, providing a wooden highway for a crafty raccoon or two to climb up close to the screen – close enough that they could easily have been able to reach the screen and pull or push it open, likely to get to the cat food. Although I didn’t think they would have smelled the dry cat food, but one never knows.
As Dad replaced the screen he noticed they had chewed an entire circle out of the bottom half. We’re not sure if it was to get in or get back out. He closed the glass portion of the window so that they didn’t get back in and we left the back lights on for a while to discourage their hanging around.
I went back to working on the computer when I heard a noise from the front stoop. I knew the Dad had fed the outside cats there, but I also knew there wasn’t much if anything left in their dish. I opened the front door to check it out and was met with five raccoons all looking at me as I opened the door. I was more than a little surprised. I expected to see one or two, not five of them. I quickly shut the door, leaving them to fight over the few nuggets of dry cat food left in the pan.
A day or so later, Dad called to ask me if I had noticed anything different at home. I had gotten home late from work the night before and gone straight to bed. The next morning I had an early appointment and so left without really looking around. I wasn’t sure I wanted to know what I had missed.
The midnight raiders had struck again. With the window entry denied to them, they decided to tackle things straight on – through the door. Dad had gone to check the back porch and it was once more trashed. This time the screen portion of the door had been busted in. The wooden chair he had had on the inside of the door was laying on the floor. He cleaned everything up, put extra clips on the door and a heavy box on the chair so it wouldn’t be so easy to tip over.
While the raccoons have not returned to the back porch, their final raid was the final straw for the three felines who fled to the outside. Dad caught Big Boy in a trap and release trap but upon being released he ran for the back deck and ducked underneath it. Cocoa didn’t show at all and Sassy came up onto the deck but would not come near him.
I’m not sure but the once feral outside cats that became inside cats, may now be inside/outside cats. I’m getting dizzy just thinking about it.
The other night I was able to coach Big Boy and Sassy in to eat. Cocoa was a little more wary of returning back inside. The first two calmed some once I was able to pet them but still didn’t seem to be totally at ease. When I tried to shut the sliding glass door, Cocoa raced for the outside. He refused to return inside, even to eat. The other two eventually wanted to follow him outside. While the two males have been fixed, Sassy has been too small, growing slowly. I’m hoping that with the three of them together there may be safety in numbers.
Big Boy and Sassy came for breakfast Friday morning, but Cocoa just watched from beneath the deck, not wanting to venture any closer.
For now, we’ll keep an eye on them as we do their older half-brothers. I think Sassy may return to the inside and perhaps Big Boy will as well. Cocoa, I’m afraid, has found the “call of the wild” too much to resist. Only time will tell.