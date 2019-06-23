Our parents are not invincible, well, I think Dad may be.
As children I think many of us grow up believing that our parents will remain exactly how they are then – forever. They will always be strong, healthy, know what we need often times before we do and know more about the world than we can ever hope to learn. Of course, none of that is true. Oh, for a time, they are all those things, then we age, we mature, we learn and everything suddenly changes.
Even through the teenage years of “I’m my own boss” and acting like we have “all the answers,” we still view them as always going to be there. I think for children and teens and even young adults this thinking is a safety net. We can try new things; take some risks because our parents will always be there to pick up the pieces when we fail. They’ll share advice and help us get back on our feet once more to again venture out into life to take on other risks because that safety net remains as long as they are alive.
Eventually though there comes a time when the children are called upon to step up and take on the lead role. It is then when we truly understand that our parents, who have been such amazing role models, are as vulnerable as we are. Yes, we’ve seen them happy or sad, angry or disappointed over the years but they’re still mom and dad. Mom wouldn’t let a cold or the flu stop her from getting up each morning and caring for her family. The only time I ever saw her need to take time was when migraines hit when she went through menopause. Then she’d need to lie down in a dark room with a cool washcloth over her eyes for a couple of hours. But then she’d be back up and making sure everyone else was taken care of. Even when cancer struck with a rare form of melanoma that caused tumors to form, she didn’t just lay down. She’d go through outpatient surgeries in Pittsburgh and then suggest stopping at a restaurant on the way home to get a bite to eat. Many people didn’t even know she was fighting cancer because they couldn’t tell it to just look at her. She was always cheerful and friendly. Despite becoming bedfast a couple of weeks before her passing, she’d make sure to be cheerful and upbeat when anyone visited. Only showing her tiredness and pain, long after the visitors were gone and only immediate family remained.
Dad has been the same. Diabetic and heart issues have been his loads to bear. About 20-30 years ago a doctor promised mom that he could guarantee dad maybe 10 more years at best. But dad has his own plan. He doesn’t know why but he has always believed that he will live to the age of 105. He tells me mom once asked him early in their marriage how long he wanted to live and he says that without even giving it much thought that was his answer. Mom, he said, didn’t want to live that long. As it happens, she didn’t live nearly long enough for the rest of us, having passed at the age of 64.
No matter the challenge, Dad continues to move forward.
Last year he was told the narrowing in his aortic heart valve had gone from moderate to severe. It wasn’t long after learning the news that his symptoms began to get steadily worse – chest pain and dizziness and soon numbness in his legs and feet, and more. It didn’t stop him from living his life and helping others. See, that’s that role model part shining through. The part that teaches his children that everyone has some problem but no matter what you face, there is always someone worse off. Instead of sitting in a corner and bemoaning your lot in life, continue to live life and doing what you can to help others.
However, this is Dad and watching him have to sit and catch his breath each time he climbed a three or four steps or lifted a two-pound bag was difficult. I was struck with a feeling of helpless when a chest pain would strike and he’d grimace as he took a nitro glycerin pill and tried to relax through the pain until it finally went away. Dad had always been the strong one in my eyes. The guy who could do anything now, at times, needed me to hold on to him when dizziness struck so that he didn’t fall. While sobering in many ways, it also enabled me to have the opportunity to help him since he’d been helping me one way or another my whole life long.
Last Sunday was Father’s Day and this year that day was filled with joy and gratefulness because on this Father’s Day, Dad no longer suffered from shortness of breath or dizziness. A new minimal invasive procedure allowed him to have a new heart value placed without having to go through open-heart surgery. A 45-minute operation, an overnight stay in the hospital and discharged the next. The symptoms of that tightening heart valve were gone, just like that.
He’s been told to walk and each day to take a few steps more to build his strength back up. Dad, being Dad of course, heard that he should push himself somewhat decided to try to walk to the post office, which is a bit more than two blocks from the house. The first day he didn’t make it quite a block; the second day he made it to the post office and back home – it was just one week to the day of his being discharged after the valve procedure. By living his life and always striving to do more, he is teaching his children how to live life, how not to give up but to always strive to do more.
While parents are not invincible, I’m beginning to wonder if may Dad is. I’m betting on him reaching 105 years, which will give him another 20 years to share his life lessons with his children and to reach out and help others. With this type of a person as a father, how could I view him as anything other than a hero?
Happy belated Father’s Day Dad; here’s to another 20 years of celebrating it.