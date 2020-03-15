It’s funny how some things stay with us over the years. When I think of Easter one dish that was always part of our holiday meal was pickled eggs. These were served with pickled beets.
I must confess that neither were favorites of mine but the Easter holiday meal just doesn’t seem complete without them. Easter this year is April 12 and I wonder with the pandemic what it will look like this year. Will there be churches overflowing with families – from the newborn to the elderly – come to celebrate the holiday with each other or will the fear of infection keep people home or churches closed? Will families travel home from far off places to once again share the Easter meal and catch up on family happenings or will each family members stay separate for the wellbeing of loved ones –maybe contacting through FaceTime, the internet or just a simple phone call?
I pray that the fear that has swept the country, that has caused store shelves to sit bare of paper towels and such will have subsided and that the country will, by that time, begin seeing results on some curbing of the coronavirus. We know as human beings that we are vulnerable to such viruses and so it seems that the simple step of washing our hands cannot possibly be an answer to keeping us safe. When you think about it though, how often do we touch surfaces that countless others might have touched before us. I’m surprised we are not sick with colds and flus most of the year.
For now I plan to wash my hands as often as needed as I train myself to be aware of what I touch. And, I’ll pray that this Easter will be just like the rest –filled with family togetherness, uplifting church moments, newly made memories as well as a few traditions like pickled eggs.
So with those thoughts in mind, I want to share a simple recipe for pickled eggs that I found some years ago.
Mom made hers a little differently as she pickled beets and then added hardboiled eggs, causing the eggs to not only pickle but also to take on a reddish color. Dad says Mom would take a large jar and put in the shelled hard-boiled eggs and then pour pickled beets over them and let them set in the refrigerator for several days.
While that seems much easier, the pickled egg recipe below allows for the pickling of eggs without the beets, just in case someone doesn’t care for beets.
PICKLED EGGS
Makes 24 eggs
4 cups white vinegar
2 tbsp. pickling spice
2 bay leaves
1/2 cup sugar
2 tsp. salt
2 dozen hard-boiled eggs, shelled
A day before serving: Put the vinegar, sugar, pickling spice, salt and bay leaves in a medium saucepan and over high heat and bring to boiling. Place shelled eggs in a 2-quart jar. Add the hot vinegar mixture to the jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain.