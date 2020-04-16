In this time of social distancing, we've turned to the internet and cell phones to stay in contact with family and friends. From texting to emailing to programs like Face Time, Zoom and Skype, we're able to remain connected.
Food, or more specifically recipes, is another way to feel close to someone.
Long before the shutdown (I wonder if that is how we'll view things in later years? Will we refer to it when we talked to younger generations...'I remember how life was before the Great Shutdown....'), my aunt had asked for a recipe for peanut butter meltaways. She had mentioned about someone making them during a phone conversation and I had mentioned that I had a recipe for them somewhere. I was not able to put my hands on it and ended up searching the internet for a similar one for her to use.
Today as I was going through some past articles, I located the peanut butter meltaway recipe. What I had not remembered about it was that a dear lady from my church had given it to me – Hazel Kriner.
I have not seen Hazel for quite a while because we've not had in-person church services, but instead our pastors – John and Amy Miller – have streamed them live each Sunday morning as congregational members sit at home, gathered around their computer screens, cell phones or smart TVs with the communion kits the church as supplied each week.
I'm like many other people who are longing to return to "normal" times but realizing that the pandemic will likely have changed us all by the time we emerge from our homes and social distancing. Gardening and canning will likely be in my future as it was in my past. I grew up with parents who gardened and canned or froze vegetables and fruits. We had fresh vegetables from the garden in the fall and through canning had such wholesome food into the next year until it was time for harvest once more.
Which leads me back to my original thought on recipes. Many of the favorite recipes I use now are from my mother or grandmother. Some are written down, while others were taught to me as I helped my mother prepare holiday meals. Those recipes always bring these two women to mind when I use them. They let me connect to the memories of them and relive our time together. Recipes are more than just a roadmap to a wonder meal. They can stir memories, spur thoughts of the people who shared the recipes with us and make us feel less alone during our current shutdown.
You don't even have to make the recipe for the connection to work. For myself, there is one recipe that is handwritten from the 1940s. I look at it and imagine my grandmother writing it down. I remember my mother making the recipe for family and friends. Now, with this candy recipe I'm thinking of Hazel.
So while you're home waiting for restrictions to end, check out those old recipes from family and friends and let the memories inspire you and give you hope for a better tomorrow. Many of our parents, grandparents or great grandparents overcame a lot in their lives. Now it is our turn face adversity that at times seems insurmountable but so did finding a cure for polio or living through the Great Depression.
And if you happen to make one of your recipes, please snap a photo of it and consider sharing it with me - along with a memory of the family member or friend that it brought to mind. Send pics, recipe and memories to jnorwood@thecourierexpress.com. They might just appear in a future column. Until then, here is the peanut butter meltaway candy recipe that Hazel shared with me. It's an easy one for children to help make as well as everything is done in a microwave.
PEANUT BUTTER MELTAWAY CANDY
16 oz. white chocolate buds
16 oz. milk chocolate buds
16-18 oz. jar peanut butter (must be a name brand peanut butter)
In the microwave, melt the chocolate in a glass bowl in one-minute intervals, stirring in between. Do not overheat chocolate. If your microwave has a melt feature, that will work as well.
Stir chocolate until it has a smooth consistency.
Add in peanut butter and stir until smooth.
Pour into a 9x13 ungreased ceramic baking pan. Put in refrigerator until firm. Cut into desired shapes.
Let sit at room temperature 20-30 minutes before serving (especially if refrigerated overnight)
Hazel's recipe also spurred a memory of my mother. Fudge was one treat my Mom couldn't make. She tried several times but even the no-fail fudge recipes ended up failing. In fact, it was a running joke in our family. Mom's fudge tasted delicious but the problem was it never got hard. You couldn't cut the fudge into squares as I did this candy recipe. Instead, my siblings and I would have to eat it with a spoon. Hence, the nickname we gave any fudge Mom made, "Spoon Fudge."
So hats off to Hazel for a wonderfully simple recipe that is absolutely delicious and for the memories it has sparked and the smiles it has caused.