Valentine’s Day is almost here. For me this holiday has memories from when I was just a little girl.
In kindergarten the class brought in Valentines for everyone and we “mailed” them in our classroom “post office.” For most of the early grades at Falls Creek Elementary I seem to remember picking out boxes of Valentine Day’s cards for fellow classmates. For some reason, I think that practice likely stopped after second grade.
I am the middle child but the only girl in my family so I wasn’t struck with the “middle child syndrome.” One brother filled the role of oldest, the other of youngest and I had the lone daughter role. When this particular holiday came around, Dad would make sure that I received a present just like Mom always did. I’m not sure how my brothers felt about it and sadly to say I can’t really remember if I shared with them or not. I hope I did.
I often am reminded of those days during this time of year when the Valentine’s Day items begin showing up in stores and ads start popping up for chocolate treats such as chocolate covered strawberries.
I remember the enormous chocolate-covered strawberries Dad would bring for Mom from Pittsburgh. Since he traveled there several times a week for sales for the old Gray Printing Company of Falls Creek, he was able to stop at a store and bring Mom home a treat for the holiday. Besides the candy, there were also a dozen or two of long-stemmed red roses. Dad says he bought the flowers from one vendor who he would pass while calling on customers. He could purchase the 24 red roses for much less than one can today.
Dad usually brought me a card and a small box of chocolates. Just that little four-piece box of chocolates and a card made me feel special. And as a little girl, it made me feel like my Mom because she received candy and a card as well.
I am more likely to buy rather than make chocolate-covered strawberries, especially as there are local candy makers that do a wonderful, and tasty, job with these confections. However, there is a dessert that just seems to be meant for this holiday – Red Velvet Cake with Red Velvet Icing. My Mom used to make this “from scratch” cake and while it may take a little more effort than today’s boxed cakes, I think the resulting cake is well worth the effort. Whether you try this recipe or use a box cake mix and just add the Red Velvet Cake Frosting, I hope your Valentine’s Day is filled with love and wonderful surprises.
RED VELVET CAKE
1/2 cup shortening
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tbsp. vinegar
1 tsp. baking soda
1 cup buttermilk
2 oz. red food coloring
2 tbsp. cocoa
2 1/4 cups flour
1 scant tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream shortening and sugar. Add eggs and beat well.
Make a paste with the food coloring and the cocoa. Add to shortening mixture.
Add flour, salt, buttermilk and vanilla, alternately. Add soda and vinegar, don’t beat just blend.
Pour into two 8-inch round cake pans that have been greased and floured. Layers may be split after baking to make four layers.
Bake 30 minutes.
RED VELVET
CAKE FROSTING
3 tbsp. flour
1 cup butter, oleo or shortening
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup milk
1 cup granulated sugar
Cook flour and milk on low heat until thick. Cool.
Cream sugar and butter, add vanilla, beat until fluffy. Add to cooled flour mixture. Beat until mixture is like whipped cream.
Spread on layers. Sprinkle with coconut or nuts if desired.
Keep cake cool.
