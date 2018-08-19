The recent Farm To Table magazine has put me in the mood for vegetables. Dad and I were talking about suppers for the next week and one of the food items he mentioned was vegetable soup. While hot, humid days and nights doesn’t usualy put me in the mood for hot soup, this is the perfect time to make vegetable soup, when so many vegetables can be found at local farmers markets.
We will likely be checking out some farmers markets in the next week or so to buy fresh carrots, potatoes, squash, corn, tomatoes and any other vegetables that may catch our attention. That’s is the fun of vegetable soup. You can add in whatever vegetables are at hand or that you like. It is entirely up to you.
Corn has been plentiful and I’m hoping zucchini will be as well. That vegetable will taste good in the soup but can also be used in the dessert – and no one will be the wiser unless you tell them.
Way back when the old DuBois Area Junior High School with grades 8 and 9 sat in front of Mansell Stadium on Liberty Boulevard, there was another building there in which home economics classes were held. Both the home ec building and the hold junior high have been gone for many years now. But it was in that home ec class that I first tasted Chocolate Sauerkraut Cake. I can tell you at that time of my life, sauerkraut was not a favorite dish. But the idea of putting it into a cake and not being able to tell that it is sauerkraut was fascinating to me. Zucchini, I think, would be the same.
And while the teacher told us we wouldn’t be able to taste the sauerkraut, the proof was in the tasting. It didn’t taste like sauerkraut but like coconut instead. I’m currious as to what zucchini will taste like. I’m hoping it will also remind me of coconut when tasting the finished product.
What better way to add a vegetable into a child’s meal then by disguising it in chocolate cake. They think they’re getting a simple dessert and yet you’ll know they are also getting a vegetable as well.
CHOCOLATE ZUCCHINI CAKE
2 1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup cocoa
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
3/4 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
2 tsp. vanilla
3 eggs
1 tsp. grated orange rind
2 cups coarse grated zucchini squash
1/2 cup milk
1 cup walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the first six ingredients together and set aside.
In another bowl, beat together the shortening, sugar, vanilla and eggs. Add the orange rind and zucchini.
Add the dry mixture that had been set aside, along with the milk and the walnuts.
Pour mixture into a greased 9x13 inch cake pan.
Bake for 40 minutes.
For those who’d rather have a main dish rather than a dessert, I’ve included a recipe for Squash Casserole. This can be made with zucchini or if you prefer a different squash, such as a yellow squash, that can be used as well.
SQUASH CASSEROLE
2 lb. squash, sliced (6 cups)
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup Daisy sour cream
1 cup shredded carrots
1 8 oz.-package herb seasoned stuffing mix
1/2 cup butter or oleo, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a sauce pan, cook sliced squash and chopped onion in boiling salted water for 5 minutes, then drain. Use enough water to cover the squash.
Combine soup and sour cream. Stir in carrots. Fold in drained squash and onion.
Combine stuffing mix and butter. Spread half the stuffing mixture in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.
Spoon the squash mixture on top. Cover with remaining stuffing mixture
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until heated through.
