It has happened again, as it does every year. We wait for warm weather, for flowers to bloom and for trees and bushes to sprout leaves. It seems no matter how hard we look nothing seems to be showing.
Then one day we take a look around and, oh my, lilac bushes have leaves and the beginning of flower buds showing; tulips and daffodils; and hyacinths are dazzling in their colors; bleeding heart plants have heart-shaped pink or white flowers appearing. It makes one understand the phrase – spring has sprung. For indeed, it really seems like in the blink of an eye everything has popped. We’ve gone from barren gray landscaping to brilliant colors. It reminds me of when Dorothy lands in the Land of Oz and walks out of the old cabin that landed on the wicked witch. The door opens and the gloomy, gray world has given way to colors, light and wonder.
Spring is one of my most favorite times of the year. I think there is lightness, possibly even happiness, to spring. Just the word sounds lighter than air. OK, enough with the fanciful suffice it to say I really like spring.
This year I’m hoping to use my cast iron cooking collection outside on the grill. I’m not sure what I’ll be cooking as of yet, but I recently found a new cookbook that I’m sure will give me a few ideas.
The cookbook is an Amish cookbook, spiral bound, with colorful photos of the various dishes. It was interesting enough to grab Dad’s attention from the coffee table where I had laid it to peruse at leisure. He couldn’t wait to show me two recipes. The first was for fluffy biscuits and the second was for dried chip beef in gravy that is then poured over the aforementioned biscuits. This has become Dad’s favorite breakfast in recent months. It’s so much of a favorite that the waitresses at the Dutch Pantry just ask if he wants his usual.
Now I have the recipe to make it at home, which I’m sure was why he pointed it out to me.
I’ve not yet had a chance to go through the cookbook since I first glanced through it while deciding if I wanted to buy it. The recipes were basic, comfort food, which is what I love to cook, and the book was on sale. It was an omen. I was meant to have this cookbook. (I can always justify buying a new cookbook.)
But this Sunday, he’ll have to rely on the restaurant for his breakfast. I plan on making an old-fashion Sunday dinner complete with roast chicken, mashed potatoes and a veggie. This, I have to admit, was Dad’s idea as well.
In recent years I’ve bought boneless, skinless chicken breasts but he saw a small whole chicken at a local grocery store and remarked that it would be nice to make homemade stuffing and stuff the chicken and cook it slowly in the cast iron Dutch oven. It will be like grandma used to cook, at least that is what I’m hoping.
Dad may even get some of those homemade biscuits he was looking at in the new cookbook, as I’d like to try to make them in a cast iron skillet.
So instead of a cookout during this forecasted warm weekend, we will be going old school for Sunday supper. I may have to hide the cookbook or it may be old school every weekend. But then again, what’s really wrong with that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.