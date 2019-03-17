Sometimes we don’t know what we can do until we try.
How often does a parent tell a child, ‘Just give it a try before you say you don’t like it.’? It probably happens hundreds of thousands of times across this country. We’ve all had a parent urge us to try a new food (usually a vegetable) or a new hobby or sport or musical instrument.
Despite all that, it seems some of us still hesitate in some instances.
As a child, Dad would try to get me to eat green olives. He once told me he’d give me a quarter if I ate three because once I did I would surely love them. That didn’t work then and it still doesn’t work today. Other foods have found a way into my diet –sweet potatoes, butternut squash, zucchini –all are favorites now. I will have to admit here that these three vegetable were not in my wheelhouse during my growing up years. However, I seem to remember hearing that our tastes change every seven years, or some such saying.
So maybe giving something a second try is a good way to go.
But it isn’t just food or musical instruments that we sometimes don’t want to try.
Recently I had to drive to Cleveland. I’ve never driven there and I’m not one to enjoy driving in a city.
A decade or so ago I was called for federal jury duty. I ended up having to drive to downtown Pittsburgh, but that was different. I only had to get to the William Penn Hotel as the federal court was housed just a block or so down the street. That trip had me on the Parkway most of the trip until taking the exit down to the street the hotel was on. I did not have to wind my way through city street after city street to get to my destination.
So I prepared by printing out directions from Google Maps and borrowing a Garman GPS device from a coworker. With Dad acting as co-pilot with written driving instructions and the GPS device attached to the windshield with it’s voice directing our trip we began. All went well until we were about 30 or less miles from Cleveland (according to the signs along the road). Suddenly the GPS had us exiting at exit 26 A-B, while the written directions had us exiting at 20 A-B.
Slight panic set in, I have to say. Which route was the correct one that would easily take us where we wanted to go.
I felt like doing what we would have as children, “eenie, meenie, minee, mo” but that type of decision making ended long ago. So we decided to trust the GPS, as we maneuvered through the streets of several neighborhoods, wondering as we did so if we were actually going to arrive at our destination. A few neighborhoods with a dozen added turns we arrive at an intersection with the street name we’re looking for. As we pull onto the street I realize that the written directions would likely have just taken us a little closer to this street. However, that way would have kept us on a major highway at rush hour. The GPS took us down fairly quiet streets and allowed us to make each turn easily.
With two more turns we arrived at our destination with a feeling of accomplishment. We had made it without any mishap and maybe with a slight adventure, depending on how we’ll look back at our little detour.
Yes, we made it but our accomplishment is nothing when I compare it to a friend who has struggled with health issues in the past several years. No matter what life deals her, she overcomes.
Sometimes in this life we think we are not strong enough to take on its challenges but until we face those challenges how do we truly know. I will readily admit that I was quite apprehensive about my trip but I knew I had to do it, there was no other good option. Maybe that is the key – no other good options. When we’re forced to face challenges, whether minor ones like driving to a new city or major ones like fighting a life-threatening disease, we seem more apt to try. Will we succeed? There’s no way to tell, until we step up and try, face the unknown, the scary, the life-changing struggles.
I think of my friend and hope that I can be as strong as she is as she faces each battle. Will I? I’m not sure but I know I’ll try.
