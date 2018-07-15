Red raspberries – I absolutely love them. Jam, pies, fresh off the bush – it doesn’t matter, I love them all.
My mom attributed my love of this berry to the fact that she made red raspberry jam while pregnant with me. While it was not the best thing for her to do at the time as it made her nauseous, for me that sealed my love of this berry.
Jam or pie, as a child my request was always for red raspberry. I’m not sure if that was a factor in Dad raising these berries for several years or not. Whatever the reason, I thought it was a great idea. Fresh red raspberries ready to pick in the summer and I didn’t even have to leave the backyard.
A recent trip to New York to visit family provided the opportunity to visit Saratoga Springs and the Adelphi Hotel. My cousin and I decided to stop in and see what the hotel looked like after its recent reopening. It had been closed for several years and underwent a total renovation. The hotel is one of those that people who own the winning race horses wouldn’t blink twice about staying at but that ordinary people would likely say a night’s stay is how much again, as their eyes bug out like a cartoon character. It is also a place that is majestic from the outside and causes one to want to stop in and see what the inside looks like.
The hotel first opened in 1877 “to well-heeled vacationers seeking the lap of luxury among the natural spas and springs that made Saratoga a resort destination. Prominent politicians met with movers and shakers of the day at the famed Adelphi Hotel bar to pen deals bringing horse racing and casinos to the region, and the hotel was once considered a hub of Saratoga society,” according to its website.
So what does this swanky hotel have to do with raspberries? Well, Kathy and I had to give dessert a try and decided on the sorbet, which gave us a choice of mango or raspberry. We did what most others would do – each ordered a different flavor so we could have a taste of both. I will have to say both were scrumptious as the flavors were as if you were eating a fresh mango or raspberries. The menu said it was made from local sourced ingredients, although I doubt the mango was grown locally. The raspberries on the other hand could very well have been.
That tasty bite made me realize one doesn’t see local farms growing raspberries in our area. Strawberries, yes, there are several pick your own locations. The same goes for blueberries. But raspberries or black raspberries or even blackberries (there is a difference between the two) are not found.
We used to be able to go to old strip mine sites that had berry bushes growing and pick blackberries when I was growing up. Today, no one seems to do that because those bushes seem to be long gone and no new sites found.
While I have found locally grown fall raspberries when visiting southern Vermont, they are not a fruit that seems to be common in our local region, at least not anymore.
But that may one day change if the future plans of one man comes true. He currently runs a business that helps a co-op of farmers in Clarion County deliver their produce to Pittsburgh restaurants and as CSAs or Community Supported Agriculture to clients from Pittsburgh to Erie. However, he has always had a plan to have his own farm and is moving in that direction once again. He’s planning to grow fruits and vegetables so I had to ask if raspberries would be one of his produce products.
I was ready to do the happy dance when I heard his reply. Now time will tell if a local source of raspberries will one day be found once again. The little girl in me can hardly wait for that day to arrive.
You’ll be able to read more about this future farmer in our “Farm to Table” magazine this month. You won’t want to miss this new magazine that will talk about CSAs, and feature stories on some of the many agricultural products found in our region – honey, maple syrup, produce, as well as meat, milk and more.
