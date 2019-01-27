Punxsutawney Phil’s appearance next weekend is anxiously awaited as we all hope that spring will come early this year. But whether it will or won’t is still a guess at this point in time.
For now winter has come to the region in a cold blast of wind that is expected to get colder in the next week if early forecasts can be believed. I’ve seen predictions for -7 degrees Wednesday night and a -9 degrees on Thursday night. The days are not much better with highs predicted at 2 and 4 degrees, respectively. If such cold weather carries over into the Groundhog Day festivities, I’m sure the warming stations planned will be put to use by many a thankful visitor.
My love of snow has dwindled over the years as I went from a child to an adult. Nowadays a trace at Christmas for that traditional look is all I need. However, with that said, I do realize that a blanket of snow is much needed when temperatures start to plummet. That snow acts like an actual blanket for plants, bushes and trees to aid them in surviving the harsh cold of winter.
It still does not make driving in it any easier. While local communities and PennDOT has done a wonderful job in plowing, there is only so much one can do with ice. Snow is different, I’ve also thought, and others have agreed because at least you can get some traction in snow.
Last week’s “major” snowstorm that didn’t dump nearly what was forecasted (thankfully), did give me the opportunity to become a member of the older crowd. You know the ones. They were the ones as we were growing up who said, “Well you should have seen the winter in my day. We had snow up to our elbows and had to walk to school 5 miles uphill, both ways.”
I’m not quite that bad but I did have to shake my head when stopping at the grocery store and finding all the 2 percent milk was gone from the shelf and bread was getting scarce. When I was a child growing up I don’t remember that type of panic (or preparedness) going on because 10 inches of snow or more was normal. We’d have snow some years from Halloween through to Easter.
My brother and I would make snow caves in the front yard. It was as elegant as a snow igloo. It was basically a big hole dug out of the snow that we could crawl through. Funny, but we never thought about the snow collapsing in on us. It wasn’t more than a few feet high and usually had a crusty, frozen top to it.
When we went to my great uncle’s funeral in New York State one winter I can remember that the town there had gotten a lot of snow. It had been piled higher than our car on both sides of the roads with openings every so often on either side. These were the driveways of people living along the street. I remember peering up at these “snow walls” from the back seat of my father’s car in awe.
We didn’t have it that bad but we had a lot of snow. And it lasted, and lasted and lasted. That was the norm for winter in our area. Not like the ones in the past decade where we get a few inches and it melts before the next major snowstorm arrives.
It sometimes seems like we’ve had more ice than snow the last few winters. Another change I don’t remember so much of as a child growing up. We had snow and mom would bundle us up in layers of clothes to go out and play, scarves tied tightly around our faces to keep them warm. We’d sled and play until we were either too cold or too wet to continue. We’d head back inside and as we changed into dry clothes mom would make us hot cocoa to drink with marshmallows, and if we were lucky it’d be accompanied by a homemade cookie.
Yes winters were different then.
My younger brother’s birthday, as well as my own, always seemed to have plenty of snow. Both are during the winter months so there are no memories of going outside to play games during birthday parties.
Thinking back to those days I’m reminded of a favorite recipe for icing. Every March my Mom would ask what kind of cake I’d like for my birthday. For me it was always an easy choice – white cake and white icing. Not very exciting, I know but darn tasty. The icing, if I had my choice, was always seven-minute icing, a cooked icing that has a marshmallowy texture.
I haven’t had it in years and a search for the recipe took me to my grandmother’s Betty Crocker Cookbook. I couldn’t find the recipe in my mom’s version or in the updated edition gracing my shelf.
Mom didn’t make it often because it isn’t as easy or quick as regular icing. Beating the icing for 7 minutes with a hand mixer while it is cooking might be why newer editions of the cookbook didn’t contain the recipe. I guess fewer cooks were making it over the years.
This frosting is on my list of thinks I want to try to make. For anyone else wishing to try this old-fashioned frosting, here is the recipe. Stay warm and enjoy!
SEVEN-MINUTE FROSTING
2 egg whites
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 tsp. light corn syrup or 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
1/3 cup cold water
Dash of salt
1 tsp. vanilla
Place all ingredients except vanilla in a double boiler; mix thoroughly. Cook, beating constantly with an electric mixer until mixture forms peaks, about 7 minutes.
Remove from heat and add vanilla. Beat until of spreading consistency.
Make sure the cake is completely cooled before frosting with this marshmallow-textured icing.
q q q
Joy Norwood is the editor of the Tri-County Sunday and the Jeffersonian Democrat newspapers. She grew up in Falls Creek with maternal ties to the local area and paternal ties to New England.
