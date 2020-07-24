Even though I’ve been out of school for many years, I’ve continued to learn through reading books and discussing them with members of three book clubs. Last month I shared some thoughts about Orphan Trains which operated for 75 years during difficult times in our nation’s history, ending in 1929. In addition, the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s were not good years for many children when the depression made things even worse, resulting in widespread poverty and hard times. In Tennessee, unscrupulous people such as Georgia Tann, administrator of the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, saw an opportunity to make huge profits from other’s people’s misery.
The children’s home was an orphanage, but many of the babies and children there were not orphans at all, but had been stolen and placed for adoption in a huge child-trafficking operation. To kidnap and sell her victims, Tann had a lot of help. She was linked to a network of corrupt social workers, doctors, police officers, lawyers and judges, whom she paid off to do her bidding. They would kidnap children from playgrounds, churches or schools. Kidnappers preyed on poor children they found on riverbanks and in shantytowns, and these children were from families who didn’t have the means to fight back. All of her corrupt co-conspirators were authority figures, so children often believed whatever lies they were told and went obediently with their kidnappers.
Infants brought in more money because they were in higher demand. Unwed mothers were shamed or tricked into giving up their newborns. Some were still under the influence of drugs administered during labor and delivery when they were told to sign a form so their baby could be treated by the doctor, but what they really signed was a paper giving up their baby. Others were told that their baby had died and that the burial would be taken care of free of charge. Georgia Tann studied welfare files and would visit new mothers and their babies. She would convince them that the infant was ill or had some other abnormality and needed to be checked by a doctor. When the mother responded that she didn’t have the money to do that, Georgia would offer to take the baby to the doctor at her own expense. Since Tann was very authoritarian and obviously wealthy judging by the expensive car she drove, she was often successful with this scheme, and the mother would never see her child again. Tann often changed the name and even the age of the children, or completely destroyed any records, making tracing nearly impossible.
The Tennessee Children’s Home Society in Memphis was widely known and respected around the country, known to be a place where even people judged to be too old or otherwise unsuitable for adopting children through other agencies would be successful in getting a child. Plenty of famous people adopted babies from Tann, including Dick Powell and June Allyson, Joan Crawford and Pearl S. Buck. They were charged premium prices for the adoption, astronomically higher than the standard Tennessee adoption fee of $7! Tann invented interesting backgrounds for the children to make them more marketable. She might say the father was highly intelligent and in medical school and the mother was very attractive and from a good home. Then she’d further invent a story about how the couple tragically died, leaving this wonderful child available for adoption.
Sometimes Tann would revisit a home months after the adoption, telling the adoptive parents that a relative had shown up and was suing to get the child back. Of course, for a hefty fee, she would tell the frantic adoptive parents that she knew a good lawyer who could resolve the situation. Over the course of 21 years, Georgia Tann amassed a fortune of over a million dollars, which would be over $11 million in today’s money. Her greed seemed insatiable.
The worst part of this whole sad story is the abuse that went on in that orphanage. Sexual predators and pedophiles were often hired as caregivers, and Georgia Tann herself inflicted abuse upon certain ‘chosen’ children. If a baby was ill or wasn’t deemed strong enough or attractive enough to bring in a good price, he or she would be left to die in the hot sun. If older children were found to have a physical or mental disability, she had ways of making them disappear without a trace. Cremation was often employed in these cases. Of the roughly 5,000 children she had kidnapped or stolen, more than 500 of them are presumed to have died. There is a record of only 29 of the children buried on the premises.
This nightmare began unraveling with the election of a new governor of Tennessee in 1949. Political alliances changed, and the corrupt judge that did most of Tann’s dirty work quietly resigned. An investigation was begun into the deaths of 40 to 50 children during an outbreak of dysentery at the home, and other atrocities were also discovered such as children being drugged, beaten or given starvation rations as disciplinary actions. The orphanage was shut down in 1950 and homes were found for the children who remained there. Tann slipped into a mysterious coma and died of untreated uterine cancer three days after the scandal broke. Unbelievably, nobody was ever prosecuted as a result of the investigation, but by 1951, strict adoption laws were established.
Author Lisa Wingate published “Before We Were Yours” in 2017, and our book club read it. It is historical fiction, but based on some of these sad facts. That was the first any of us had ever heard of these atrocities against children. The book was awarded the Goodreads Choice Awards for the best historical fiction book of 2017. It spent a year on the New York Times Bestseller List. Most recently, Wingate teamed up with another author, Judy Christie, and set about interviewing survivors of the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, and arranging a reunion for them. The result was another book “Before and After,” which details the stories of these survivors. A second reunion has since taken place.
Each of them has a unique story, but they all have spent their lifetime feeling that something was missing. Many found out that they were not who they always believed themselves to be, while others spent their lives searching for a child who had been taken from them. Through the efforts of these caring authors, connections have been made and at least some questions have been answered.
There’s still so much to learn, and my book club friends and I will continue reading and discussing interesting books on Zoom until we can meet again in person. Thank heavens for BOOKS, especially during this pandemic!