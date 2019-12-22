It seems that it’s so easy to start feeling stressed and overwhelmed at this time of the year, especially if we continue to demand perfection of ourselves with all the extra decorating, shopping, baking and wrapping that needs to be done. How refreshing it was to take a break recently from all the hurrying and commercialism, and enjoy a leisurely walk through the streets of Bethlehem.
A rural church between DuBois and Punxsutawney was the scene of much activity the evening we visited. Sheep were outside the church, and shepherds warmed themselves by a fire. A friendly woman took time to let us pet her old, but very charming donkey while she told us how smart donkeys are compared to horses. Her donkey knew what time she usually got up in the morning and would show up ready to go for their morning walk!
When we entered the streets of Bethlehem, we were directed to the census taker, where we signed the registry, and were told that all the inns were full that evening. The costumed townspeople excitedly told us that they had heard that a baby had been born in a stable somewhere in Bethlehem that night, but that we were not to mention that to any of the soldiers we encountered.
We were taken downstairs to the streets of Bethlehem, where carpenters were busy with their tools, a stone carver’s hammer could be heard, a potter sat at her wheel forming a bowl, a basket weaver was making and “selling” her wares, a leather worker was tapping out designs on tanned hide, there was a mill stocked with grains for grinding, a candle maker was dipping candles, a baker offered samples of breads and sweets, naturally dyed fabrics were on display as were samples of handmade soaps and perfumes. There were some women gathered at the well and a beggar woman was nearby, rattling a few coins in her tin cup. Then we entered the temple where a prophet with his scrolls was preaching and explaining some of the temple customs of the time.
There was a jail, with a prisoner being guarded by a soldier. I stopped to ask the soldier how long he had been involved in this walk through Bethlehem, and he said 14 years ago he started by portraying the baby Jesus, and he has been involved ever since. What a treat to see so many young people participating in such a worthwhile production.
From the temple, we proceeded upstairs to the scene of the live nativity, complete with Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus, and a calf munching on a hay bale. Three kings in royal robes were bearing gifts as they approached the manger. There were even young shepherds minding their very real sheep nearby, and a dog was ready to herd the sheep back to the fold if they should wander off.
We sat in a pew at the perimeter and enjoyed being serenaded by an angel choir of a dozen singers, beautifully harmonizing while singing traditional carols. A soloist angel was perched above the manger and sang with heavenly grace. I felt the tension leave my shoulders as I settled back and felt such peace within myself. I was in no hurry to move on and break the spell! What a gift this walk through Bethlehem was!
It made me wonder how two small country churches could come together and so effectively remind people that Jesus is at the center of the Christmas celebration. I learned that the Bethlehem Walk idea was first presented by Loretta Shepler 23 years ago, as she had come from a church in Virginia where something similar was done. Since it requires a huge commitment, it has been performed only every other year since its inception, with a few additions and changes each time.
Everyone is busy with families, jobs and Christmas preparations, but this dedicated group of about 60 people found the time to erect an inn, build a temple, a jail, a census taker station, pens for the animals outside and inside; they found volunteers to make realistic looking costumes for every participant, recruited a family with a baby for the live nativity, lined up parking attendants, got the word out with flyers, roadside signs and other publicity, and installed walls of rolling hills and even a starry sky! Work nights began at the end of October and the work didn’t end with the last night of the Bethlehem Walk. Costumes were then laundered and put away, props were deconstructed and general clean-up was completed. The Paradise Community Church where all this took place has been closed for several years, and is now only used as a youth center. If you ask me, it is also the place where the true meaning of Christmas is restored!
As we exited Bethlehem, we were given a homemade ornament to hang on our tree and a free will offering was taken, the proceeds being used to benefit local families. The event was held this year on December 7 and 8, and total attendance was 540 people, with a total of more than $1,700 raised for local families in need of financial assistance, usually from medical hardships. If the other 538 people were as touched as we were by our Bethlehem Walk, all the work that went into this production was well worth it! Make a note to attend in early December of 2021!
My thanks to Annette Roy, angel choir member, and Lori Yohe, this year’s organizer of the Bethlehem Walk, for kindly answering my questions and filling me in on the history of this beautiful tradition.
I wish a blessed Christmas and a healthy New Year for all my faithful readers!
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net