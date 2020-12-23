Early in October, I was enjoying a bike ride in my usual location. I had just finished riding and was behind my car bending over preparing to lift the bike onto the bike carrier, when, for some reason, I lost my balance and fell onto the pavement, almost on top of the bike. I knew from having experienced previous falls that I probably wouldn’t be able to get back up, but since no one was responding to my calls for help, I had to try. I pushed the bike out of the way and struggled to get on my knees. I was feeling little pebbles under my robotic knee and it was hurting pretty bad in that position, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get either foot under me and pull myself up by grabbing onto the bike carrier. It was getting dark and I was almost hoarse from yelling for help, but no one at the bowling alley across the road could see or hear me because I was behind my car. My cell phone was in the car, but it wouldn’t have helped me anyway because there’s no service in that area of town. In a word, I was helpless as I sank back and sat on the pavement.
After what seemed like an eternity but was probably only 10-15 minutes, two guys who looked like they’d been dirt bike riding came up behind me at the same time that two people from the bowling alley arrived. In no time at all I was back on my feet and my bike was securely loaded. Although I was pretty shaky, I thanked them over and over and assured them I would be able to drive home. In fact, what I did was just sit in the car for a few minutes, thanking God for the Good Samaritans who rescued me.
My initial reaction was to decide that my bike riding days were over, in spite of the fact that I’d been riding and loading my bike without any problems for a long time. I hated to give up, but sitting helplessly on the pavement had really shaken my confidence to the core. Luckily, my granddaughter Rachel, who is my best cheerleader and problem solver, told me not to give up, that we’d figure out a way that I could continue to do what I loved so much. The biggest worry was no cell service, and we solved that problem by buying a set of walkie talkies that we’d activate when I was going to ride. She came and loaded and unloaded my bike for me several times until I regained some confidence and started doing it on my own again. Without her, I know I would have given up.
I wasn’t over all the hurdles yet, though, as I was now hesitant to even go outside and work around the house, for fear that I’d fall and no one would see me. I even dreamed of falling and lying helpless as I waited to be rescued. I’ve heard people mocking the TV commercial where an elderly person says, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” Well, it was all too real for me, and at that point I knew I had to make some changes or I’d just be worried and upset all the time.
The first thing I did was decide it was time to get one of those help monitors that you wear on a cord around your neck. I did some research and found out that they are a lot different from the one my mom had years ago. Hers only worked if she stayed within a certain distance of the unit set up in her house. The one I decided to buy tracks me with GPS anywhere in the United States and will send first responders to my location if ever I’d need help, anytime, 24/7. I’ve also listed three nearby family members to notify if the situation isn’t serious enough to require first responders. It has given me a lot of freedom and has restored my confidence to a large degree. I’ve just had one minor mishap with it so far. One day I was lying face down on my chiropractor’s table without taking the necklace off and I accidentally activated the button which called monitoring headquarters! Oops!
The other thing I did after my scary experience was begin some physical therapy, with the goal of being able to get back up after a fall. I was very hesitant to go, fearing that the therapist would tell me I was a hopeless case, seeing that I had 3 major hip surgeries and a knee replacement in my history. I had had physical therapy after all those surgeries, and some of the therapists were great but I had some who were not willing to make accommodations for me as needed, with the end result being that it made something else hurt that didn’t bother me before. All in all, I didn’t have a lot of confidence in physical therapists, but decided to give it a try one more time.
I hit the jackpot when I got Dr. Brad as my physical therapist. He spent a lot of time listening, and a lot of time adjusting exercises to make them doable for me. He didn’t see me as a hopeless case as he started working on my balance, which should help me avoid falling in the first place, although neuropathy in my feet complicated things somewhat. He designed exercises to build strength in my hips and legs which I’ve been faithfully doing twice a day. We did reach a plateau, however, as I was unable to progress to harder exercises that would help me reach my goal of being able to get up from the floor. I’m thankful that I’ve been able to progress as far as I have.
That fall was a wake-up call that made me face some hard facts that I’d been trying to ignore; it’s hard to admit that some things that used to be easy are now difficult or impossible for me. I value being independent above all, and I’ve taken some steps to help me maintain that. I’m so grateful to be in my Golden Years, as so many never have the privilege of growing older, but sometimes we do have to make some tough adjustments along the way.
